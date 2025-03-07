Kate Hudson reveals disapproval towards grown-up son Ryder's 'bad' decision

Kate Hudson is incredibly down-to-earth, and recently made a very honest confession concerning her firstborn, Ryder, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

The Hollywood star was appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her new TV show, Running Point, when she was asked by host Kelly about her three children.

When opening up about her oldest, she admitted that she wasn't a fan of one of his tattoos, revealing that it was "bad" and that she didn't get it.

She said: "There's only one tattoo on Ryder that I was like 'That's coming off'. Sorry, that's where I draw the line. It looks like a scribble. It must be very Gen Z but I'm like 'No dude'. It's just bad. It's just a bad tattoo. It's where I draw the line as a mother."

Kate is also mom to 13-year-old son Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and six-year-old daughter Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

© Instagram Kate Hudson opened up about her son Ryder's tattoo choices during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show

The actress is raising her children in LA, close to her family including her mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell, and older brother Oliver Hudson and his wife and children.

Her younger brother Wyatt lived nearby until recently too, but since the LA fires, his young family have been renting a property in Colorado.

© Instagram Kate shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson

Kate has been appearing on several chat shows over the past few weeks as she promotes Running Point, and has been opening up about her family life.

The actress has been engaged to Danny for three years, and recently confessed while on The Drew Barrymore Show that she wasn't in any rush to walk down the aisle.

© Photo: Instagram Kate and Ryder are incredibly close

She said: "I just don’t have the same kind of like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to get married, and I can't wait. And I can't wait for the party.' It's the opposite. I'm like, 'Okay, I have to plan it and then it's going to cost so much money,' and it's just a lot."

She added that she had seen her mom and Kurt enjoy a long-term engagement since the eighties, and that she was inspired by their relationship.

© Photo: Instagram Kate is a doting mom to Ryder, Bingham and Rani

She said: "They never signed the contract. They've been engaged since I was seven. I like the idea of being engaged forever. The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom."

Kate's words echo her mom's, who previously opened up about her decision to not marry Kurt during an appearance on Loose Women in 2015.

© Instagram Kate with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa

She explained: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."