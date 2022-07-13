Emma Bunton models unexpected unseen bridal outfit in romantic wedding clip

It's been one year since Emma Bunton shocked fans by marrying her long-term partner Jade Jones.

To mark their first wedding anniversary, the former Spice Girls star took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the singer, who she described as her "world" and her "everything." The couple kept details of their nuptials largely under wraps last year, so fans will likely be delighted to see a new clip taken of the couple on their wedding day – which shows Emma in a never-before-seen bridal outfit.

The first few clips showed Emma looking stunning in a boho Miu Miu wedding mini dress with long, mesh sleeves and a statement cape, which she teamed with a floral headband, strappy heels and a white floral lace garter that she wore around her thigh.

Jade also looked incredibly dapper with a checkered suit and white chinos, which were paired with matching white shoes and a brown hat. The pair could be seen sharing a hug in front of their flower arch surrounded by candles where they exchanged vows, before wiggling their ring fingers at the camera.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary

However, Emma changed into a second outfit later in the evening as she shared a dance with her new husband. Grinning at Jade, the bride looked radiant in a bright pink blazer while her partner rocked the same checked jacket.

"I love you so much, Happy Anniversary, my husband @jadejonesdmg We’ve been together 24 amazing years and we saved 1 special day to get married with our children there and it was magical. It just keeps getting better. My world, my everything," she wrote in the caption.

Emma wore a bridal mini dress

Holly Willoughby was among the first to comment: "Awwww love you both… happy anniversary," while another added: "Awwwww Beautiful. Happy Anniversary to you two beautiful people!"

Emma and Jade have enjoyed an on/off relationship over the years, with the couple first getting together in 1998 before they split the following year. They reconciled in 2000, but split again in 2002, before reuniting again in 2004, this time for good.

Speaking to Holly on her podcast, By The Light of the Moon, Emma revealed their former splits "worked a treat."

She described their relationship as "very intense very quickly", but added that they both had busy schedules at such a young age, and their break allowed them "time to grow as people."

