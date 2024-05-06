Emma Bunton shares rare photos of child Tate, 13 on special day: 'She's my baby, the best'

Emma Bunton is incredibly protective of her children, but couldn't resist sharing a glimpse inside her youngest child's birthday celebrations at the start of the week - and it looked like a great time was had by all!

The Spice Girl star took to Instagram on 6 May to pay tribute to her new teenager, Tate, writing: "My baby is 13!!!! Strong, loving, funny and fierce. Showing us all how to be kind, understanding and truly be yourself. Tate you’re a shining light in this world. #thebest #shesmybaby #happybirthday."

Tate was treated to a giant chocolate birthday cake, along with dinner out on the eve of their birthday, complete with a personalised menu.

Doting mother Emma then decorated the house with pink helium balloons to make Tate's day extra special. Emma's famous friends were quick to wish Tate many happy returns, with Victoria Beckham writing: "Love u!!! Kisses and happy birthday xxxxxxxx," while Paloma Faith wrote: "Happy birthday to them AND YOUUUUUUUUUUUU." Michelle Visage added: "HAPPY HAPPY DAY TATE!"

Emma Bunton's child Tate turned 13 on Monday 6 May

Emma shares Tate and firstborn Beau, 16, with husband Jade Jones. The star only occasionally shares photos of her children on social media, and when she does, she tends to cover their faces in order to protect their privacy.

Emma Bunton's birthday message to child Tate

Family is everything to Emma, who previously told HELLO!: "As a family, we are very close and I'm lucky they talk to me all the time. I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact, they have taught me a lot along the way."

Emma's child Tate had a special day

The Spice Girl also previously told MailOnline how protective she was when it came to her children, when asked how she would react if they wanted to follow in her footsteps in the entertainment industry.

She said: "I feel very lucky that being in the industry I have learned a lot along the way… my children no matter what industry they go in, I will protect them. I am a bit of a mama bear and I will protect them to the end..."

The Spice Girl star's child's birthday cake

And it appears that Beau might be following in Emma's footsteps as last year the teenager was seen joining the singer at Heart Radio.

Beau could be seen pointing the camera, beaming, as well as standing behind the microphone and they looked just at home in the radio studio.

© Instagram Emma with oldest child Beau

Emma captioned her post: "For a perfect Sunday, join me at 7 PM on @thisisheart #heartsfeelgoodweekend and #hearts90 at 9 [red heart emoji]."

Emma has also revealed how interested in music her children are, sharing: "Our house is always full of music and dancing so it's pretty hard for them [Beau and Tate] not to love performing in some way but they are both into so much right now, art, sports, reading, film that it's hard to know if either of them will go into the industry."