Michelle Obama makes emotional revelation about daughters Malia and Sasha's private lives The former FLOTUS is married to Barack Obama

Michelle Obama is a doting mom to two grown-up daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, who she shares with husband Barack Obama.

Despite being one of the most famous presidential families, the couple maintained an incredible amount of privacy, especially when it came to their daughters.

However, this week, the former FLOTUS gave an incredibly rare insight into her relationship with her children and how they felt growing up in the spotlight while chatting to Today host Hoda Kotb on her The Light Podcast.

"So do not get me wrong, it was a privilege to serve, but it was hard and it was hard on our family, it was hard on my daughters growing up in the spotlight," she told Hoda, after being asked whether or not she was happier now than when Barack was in office.

She added: "Being first lady of this country was the greatest honor. It was the greatest honor of my life, and I took it seriously. I worked my butt off for this nation because I felt like if you are here for eight years, I wanted to leave and show something.

"I wanted to touch some lives. I wanted to open that house up. I wanted people flowing through it. I wanted kids to feel like they were a part of that house.

Michelle Obama is a doting mom to Malia and Sasha

"So every event was well thought out. We included a broader set of communities. We had music. We had Girl Scouts camping out. I didn't want a day to go by that that house didn't feel full and loved."

She also told Hoda: "I want my daughters to have a broad view of what happiness can look like. I think we do a disservice, particularly to women.

Malia and Sasha had an incredible upbringing

"I mean, you get that all the time. You could have an amazing career and somebody says, 'Are you married?'" On being a present parent, Michelle also gave a sweet look into her close bond with Malia and Sasha.

"When they're doing great, the world feels great. When they're not, well, everything just feels out of place. Every parent will tell you the same thing," she said.

