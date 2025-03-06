Michelle Obama announces news as Barack steps out with daughters in LA

Barack Obama enjoyed some quality father-daughter time this week when he flew to Los Angeles to visit Malia and Sasha.

The former POTUS was photographed taking his girls out for a meal in California while Michelle shared news from afar.

She wasn't present for the family get together, but popped up on social media to reveal she and her brother, Craig Robinson, had been announced as featured guests at South by Southwest (SXSW).

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children who dropped their famous parent's last name

The festival kicks off on March 7 but their session isn't until March 13.

"Michelle Obama has long been an inspiration to us at SXSW and to millions of people around the world," said SXSW President Hugh Forrest in a statement. "Her belief that we lift each other up by sharing our stories with one another is a core part of the SXSW experience and a key catalyst in helping creative people achieve their goals. It is the ultimate honor and an incredible thrill to welcome Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, to the 2025 event."

© BACKGRID Sasha and Malia looked stylish for their dinner date with dad

It's not known if Barack, Sasha or Malia will attend the event to support Michelle, but they all lead very busy lives.

Fans will, no doubt, be pleased to see Barack and his daughters enjoying a well-deserved catch up since they live in different states.

© BACKGRID Barack appeared to be smiling at the other diners

Sasha and Malia reside in LA together, while their parents continue to reside in Washington D.C.

Michelle and Barack may no longer be POTUS and FLOTUS, but their work load remains jam-packed meaning they often spend time apart.

However, on Valentine's Day they took the opportunity to share their love for one another with romantic gestures.

© Getty Images The longtime couple's work commitments often mean they're apart

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!" he sweetly penned alongside a sunkissed photo of them together.

Michelle shared the same image on her Instagram feed and captioned it: "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"

© Michelle Obama Barack and Michelle'sedding on October 3, 1992

Fans were concerned there was trouble in paradise as they made several solo outings including when Barack attended former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral alone and President Donald Trump's recent inauguration.

But he made it clear that all is well in his marriage when he also paid tribute to Michelle on her 61st birthday.

Malia and Sasha are both now living in Los Angeles

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it," the father-of-two shared on Instagram alongside an image of the two of them holding hands across a dinner table.

"I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he concluded.

Michelle commented on the post with a simple: "Love you, honey!"