Phil Spencer's lookalike son Ben towers over him in photos from overseas work trip

TV star Phil Spencer lives in Hampshire with his wife Fiona and their two sons, Ben and Jake.

They previously lived in London but made the decision to relocate to the countryside in search of more green space. Speaking to The Mirror, the father-of-two said: "I've loved living in SW London for [the] last 25 years, but have moved to Hampshire for a change of life – children getting older and changing schools etc.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Phil is best known for appearing on Location, Location, Location

"I was born and bred in the countryside, so excited about having space, nature [and] greenery around us. Two ponies and six chickens have already joined the family!"

While the Spencer clan relish life in the idyllic countryside, they're also keen travellers, with Phil's youngest son, Ben, 17, joining the Location, Location, Location star on a recent trip to New Zealand.

© Instagram Phil and Ben enjoyed some time in New Zealand

Phil, 55, who typically keeps his children out of the spotlight, sparked a major fan reaction in February when he shared rare photos of his towering son on social media. The father-of-two, who is currently away filming New Zealand's Best Homes, opted to share a handful of snapshots, documenting their travels and adventures.

Among the pictures, he shared a snap of Ben towering over him while holding a clapperboard. The teen looked like his father's "double" dressed in a grey marl sweater and stone-hued shorts. In his caption, Phil wrote: "Fantastic to be joined by my son in Queenstown for a few more houses & a few days off..."

© Instagram Phil's son Ben towered over the presenter

The doting father also shared a glimpse of their memorable fishing trip, opting to share a picture of the pair beaming beside a riverbank while clutching fishing rods. "The most epic day of all epic days!" Phil gushed in his caption.

© Instagram The presenter shares two sons with his wife Fiona

"Goes in the memory bank forever... fly fishing for wild brown trout in back country NZ with my son. Special."

During their trip, the father-son duo also enjoyed a spot of golf at Millbrook, as well as a bike trip above Queenstown and a helicopter ride to admire the jaw-dropping scenery and mountainous landscape.

© Instagram The pair enjoyed an array of outdoor activities

Fans and friends were astounded by their uncanny resemblance, with one writing: "Looks amazing. Your son is a carbon copy of you," while a second remarked: "You are so lucky to get to do this with your son - who looks so like you!" and a third chimed in: "Oh my! He is the spitting image of you Phil."

© Instagram The father-son duo look so alike

Phil's private wife Fiona

The pair were together for six years before they tied the knot in 2001. During an interview with The Telegraph in 2018, the TV star shared: "Fiona is Australian and we married in 2001. Before that we were together for six years, which I spent persuading her to live in England.

"Around that time Channel 4 approached me with the idea for Location, Location, Location. I thought it would be an interesting way of spending the weekend, seeing how TV was made; 18 years later, I'm still doing it."