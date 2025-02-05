Phil Spencer's family farmhouse with bittersweet memories after horror tragedy

Phil Spencer, 55, resides in Hampshire with his wife Fiona and two sons, Ben and Jake, but as well as his idyllic main residence there's a farmhouse within the family that's very close to his heart.

Phil's parents, Richard (known as David) and Anne, left assets worth a staggering £18 million to Phil, his brother Robert, and his sisters Caryn and Helen when they passed away.

WATCH: Phil Spencer's return to Instagram after parents' death

Their tragic death took place on their Lower Garrington Farm property when their car careered off the road into a stream. The couple were pulled from the water-logged vehicle, but sadly never regained consciousness.

The farm now remains in the family as Robert had already taken over the running of it. He told Kent Online: "They gave us an idyllic life as kids growing up on the farm. They would have never left the farmhouse, which will always be the hub of the family."

© Ken McKay/Shutterstock Phil grew up on the farm

As his brother's residence, the farm will be a place Phil still visits regularly which we are sure comes with a mix of emotions, being a place of happy family memories but also the location of his parents' tragic deaths.

Speaking about the decision for her father to acquire a farm in the first place, Helen said: "It was a step into the unknown for him." She continued: "His engineering skill also came in very useful around the farm, not only for fixing machinery but in also in designing and creating outbuildings."

Phil's heartbreaking announcement

Announcing his parents' passing on Instagram, Phil wrote: "Very sadly both of my amazing parents died on Friday. As a family we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself.

He added that he believes that this "was what God had planned for them."

"It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage - to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future," he penned.

Life in Hampshire

Phil's own property in Hampshire

Phil's own family home is a £3.3 million property in the Hampshire countryside, complete with a tennis court, gym and games room.



Speaking to The Mirror, Phil explained the move was for a "change of life" after 25 years of residing in London.

He told the publication: "I've loved living in SW London for [the] last 25 years, but have moved to Hampshire for a change of life - children getting older and changing schools etc.

"I was born and bred in the countryside so excited about having space, nature [and] greenery around us. Two ponies and six chickens have already joined the family!"

Co-presenter Kirstie

© Shutterstock Kirstie Allsopp has two homes

Phil's on-screen wife Kirstie Allsopp lives between London and Dorset, and both of her homes are predictably gorgeous.

When quizzed on her living arrangements by Devon Live, Kirstie said: "Ben already had a house in Devon, so that became our base together and I've never looked back. For me, London is a city I love, it's an amazing place, but it's more about work. Devon is more about time with family and friends and it's where I go to relax."