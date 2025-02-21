Location, Location, Location's Phil Spencer shares pic of rarely-seen 'doppelganger' son

Phil Spencer doesn't regularly share insights into his personal life; however, during the week, he delighted fans when he headed on a trip with his son, Ben.

The star shared several snaps from a fishing trip in New Zealand, which also coincided with the star filming Down Under. In some of the snaps, Phil's son could be seen posing with his dad while on set. Ben looked to be a natural behind the scenes, holding a clapperboard while standing with a cameraman.

Ben has clearly inherited his father's height, as he towered over him during the scene. The teenager also sported a mop of black hair as he posed in shorts and a plain tee.

Other photos showed the duo enjoying some downtime as they headed on a father-son fishing trip, with the youngster looking delighted as he landed quite the catch.

© Instagram Phil's son Ben towered over the presenter

Speaking about the moment, Phil captioned the post: "Fantastic to be joined by my son in Queenstown for a few more houses & a few days off... Thanks @driftboatflyfishingqnewzealand."

Fans loved the rare insight into Phil's life, as one commented: "Just the place to spend time with your son, such a playground for lovers of the outdoors! Enjoy."

© Instagram Phil and Ben enjoyed some time in New Zealand

A second added: "Like father, like son – smart and charming, may God bless him, enjoy his company," while a third posted: "He's your doppelganger!" and a fourth noted: "Amazing, and your son is the image of you, as he would be, I suppose."

Although Phil doesn't often share insights into his personal life, he melted hearts back in 2023 when he shared a series of photos of himself and his family enjoying a beach holiday.

© Instagram Ben was thrilled with his catch!

The father-of-two and wife Fiona looked so in love as they enjoyed breakfast with their boys before they headed to the beach for a bit of surfing.

"Very happy with our beach café breakfast this fine morning!" the presenter joked.