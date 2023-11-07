The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares sweet update on baby daughter

Will Kirk is a doting dad to his baby daughter, whom he welcomed in July 2022. Notoriously private when it comes to his family life, The Repair Shop star has decided to keep his daughter's name out of the public domain, however, on occasion he has shared highlights from his fatherhood journey.

Returning to Instagram over the weekend, the antique furniture restorer revealed that he'd treated his daughter to a family day out at Shepreth Wildlife Park, and it looks like they had the best time.

Pictured twinning with his baby girl in matching white teddy fleeces, Will couldn't have looked happier as he helped her have a look around. Captioning the snaps, he wrote: "Red pandas, Alpacas, hedgehogs and my little bear…A sunny morning well spent! Thank you @shepreth_hedgehog_hospital for showing me the baby hedgehogs and for all that you do."

Sparking a reaction from his 177k followers, several fans noted how much Will's daughter had grown. "Beautiful pictures, and the little lady is growing up fast," wrote one. "My goodness, how she's grown," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Lovely photo, she's getting a big girl now."

© Instagram Will is back with his family after wrapping new episodes of The Repair Shop

Will's family day out comes just weeks after he announced that The Repair Shop team had officially wrapped filming on a new series, sending him "homeward bound" to London, where he resides with his wife, Polly, and their daughter.

"That's a wrap on another series of The Repair Shop!" Will said in October. "Toolboxes packed and homeward bound for a couple of months. We've filmed so many amazing stories. I can't wait for you all to see next year. I'll certainly be missing my barn family in the meantime."

It's no secret that Will loves working on The Repair Shop, but he has admitted in the past, that leaving his little girl and heading to set can be challenging.

When HELLO! asked how life as a dad has been treating him, Will said: "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up." He added: "I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

© Instagram Will's wife Polly was pictured with their baby daughter

When he's not busy filming The Repair Shop, Will loves nothing more than spending quality time with his daughter, and in September, he revealed that he and his wife Polly had recruited their wedding photographer to capture the sweetest photos of their one-year-old. Sharing a number of them on Instagram, Will wrote: "With our little one growing so quickly, we are always trying to capture these special moments. Thank you to our amazing wedding photographer Siobhan for doing so."