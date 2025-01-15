Celine Dion's twins, 14, look way beyond their years in unbelievable new family photo

Celine Dion paid tribute to her late husband René Angelil on Tuesday with a heartfelt photo and message alongside her three sons.

The "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker took to Instagram on the ninth anniversary of his death to remember the father of her children.

Her emotional message sparked a reaction from fans, but the image of her flanked by her oldest son, René-Charles, and her 14-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson, was also a highlight of the post.

Celine wrote: "René, we can’t believe you’ve been gone nine years already. Not a day goes by that we don’t feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I.

"You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour…. We love you. —Celine xx."

© Instagram Celine Dion and her three sons

The family were all color-coordinated in cream clothing as they posed for a photo outside with decorative, mini Christmas trees in the background.

While René-Charles is nine years older than his siblings, they could easily have passed for triplets.

Like their older brother, Eddy and Nelson sported moustaches and beards and looked far beyond their teenage years.\

© Celine Dion Instagram Celine with her boys just a couple of years ago

It's been an emotional time for the family, who have been supporting their mother through her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Over the festive period, Celine also reminisced about her wedding day on what would have been their 30th anniversary.

"You still fill our hearts, every day. You are everything for us. We miss you so much. Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour! Celine xx… René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson," she captioned a throwback wedding photo.

© Getty Images Celine paid tribute to her late husband Rene

René lost his life to throat cancer in 2016 when he was 73 and Celine was twenty years his junior. Celine has been open about dealing with grief with their three kids.

"I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life. I miss him a lot. I miss him a lot — for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams," she confessed to The Sun.

It is unlikely Celine will ever walk down the aisle again as she says she's focused on her children and her health.

© Instagram Celine and her sons at a The Rolling Stones concert, pictured backstage with Mick Jagger

"I don't know. I have no idea," she said when asked about finding love again. "But right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself.

"I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don't. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don't know. I don't know."

© Poree Audrey/ABACA/Shutterstock Rene died in 2016 from cancer

During an appearance on the Today show she added: "Losing my husband, for my kids to lose their father, it was quite something.

"I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today. I see my kids. I look at them — we live with him. We still live with him. He's part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong."