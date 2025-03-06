Celine Dion's twins, 14, look just like late dad with impressive mustaches in new photo

Celine Dion's three children maintain a life away from their famous mom's public image, but are quietly growing up to become döppelgangers of their late father.

Celine, 56, welcomed her three sons with the late René Angélil, now a single mom to oldest René-Charles, 24, and twin sons Eddy and Nelson, 14.

All three boys look quite similar to each other, with even the young teens sporting facial hair and tall builds, as evidenced by their latest outing with their mom.

Celine attended the TGL presented by SoFi match between the Atlanta Drive GC and the Jupiter Links Club at SoFi Center on March 4 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

There, she linked up with an old friend, Jupiter Links' own Tiger Woods, and brought along her three sons for the occasion, later sharing some photos on social media.

Her team captioned the snaps: "Fore! Celine enjoyed an evening with family and friends checking out the new @tglgolf league earlier this week," including a photo of Celine being interviewed, plus one posing with Tiger and her sons.

Eddy and Nelson, in particular, looked impressively mature for their age, wearing white tees with chinos to match the golf setting, with René-Charles on his mom's other side.

The "Because You Loved Me" singer herself looked radiant in a white button down tied to her and some chains, paired with skinny jeans and white sneakers, displaying her impressive physique amid her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The post also included a throwback snap of her with Tiger from 20 years ago, although fans of the singer were definitely more inclined to gush over her appearance. "Forget Tiger! The fam is looking good," one wrote.

Another commented: "She's looking so good," with a third adding: "So wonderful to see you out and about!" and one fan replying with: "So happy Celine is doing better!!"

A moment of Celine from the game also quickly went viral, when a reporter interviewing the singer during the tournament asked her: "Which song from your catalog best represents your golf game?"

"Okay!" she said amid her giggles, with some fans even shouting out suggestions. "The one that comes to mind…I would say…," she continued before starting to sing the classic 1997 Titanic hit "My Heart Will Go On," cheekily subbing out "heart" for "ball."

The camera feed even cut to Tiger on the green looking quite amused by the interaction after the entire crowd, and the reporter himself, started singing along. "You're not bad!" she told him, and he jokingly replied with: "I'm coming to Vegas, I'm gonna come to Vegas for the residency."

On the anniversary of René's passing in 2016, Celine shared a new photo with her sons, and wrote beside it: "René, we can't believe you've been gone nine years already."

"Not a day goes by that we don't feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I. You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour…We love you."