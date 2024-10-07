Dream Kardashian steals the show in celebratory video at mom Angela White's stunning $4M LA mansion

Dream Kardashian made a rare appearance in a family video with her older brother King, 11, and mom Angela White, previously known as Blac Chyna, as they celebrated a special milestone in their lives.

The seven-year-old stole the show as she helped Angela mark an important moment in her sobriety journey, which can be viewed in the footage below.

Angela has been sober for two years and received a show-stopping cake decorated with photos of her and her children, which she cut with her children watching, while they sang 'happy sobriety' to her in the theme tune of happy birthday.

Dream Kardashian steals the show in celebratory family video

The footage also gave a glimpse inside their stunning $4M family home in Woodlands Hill.

The white-themed open plan downstairs area featured lots of natural light. The family were situated in the kitchen, complete with marble top counters, and behind them the living area was visible. Floor-to-ceiling windows gave a view of the huge backyard.

Dream with her mom

Dream splits her time between her mom's house and dad Rob Kardashian's home, which is a short drive away in Calabasas.

Rob has been living in his old family home for several years, which was where the original series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was filmed.

© Instagram Dream recently made a public Instagram page

While the dad-of-one is notoriously private, he has occasionally shared photos of Dream inside the lavish property.

While Rob and Angela have not alway seen eye to eye since their separation in 2016, in recent time they have put that behind them for the sake of their daughter.

© Getty Images Rob Kardashian and Angela White co-parent daughter Dream

They are both in charge of the little girl's public Instagram account, which was opened in September ahead of her New York Fashion Week runway debut.

The account states at the top of the page that it is run by her parents, but only follows her parents and brother, King Cairo, who also has his own page, run by his parents.

Dream with her famous cousins and aunts

Angela recently opened up about her custody arrangement with Dream and her older son King, during an interview with ET.

She said: "We have structure. I think structure's key.""I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody.

© Instagram Dream at her home with dad Rob Kardashian

"[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me.

"Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of."