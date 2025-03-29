Strictly star welcomes second child following secret pregnancy – details

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh has revealed that he has become a father for the second time, welcoming another child, Casper, with partner Grace Adderley.

The couple had kept Grace's pregnancy out of the public eye, with the news only being confirmed when the comedian took to his Instagram Stories to share an insight into his life as a father-of-two. The star joked that things hadn't been going well as his daughter, Wylda, had used a family picnic as an excuse to cover her hair with yoghurt.

© Instagram Wylda got into a sticky situation

Alongside a picture of his newborn, Seann joked: "My first five minutes of being left alone with Wylda and our newborn, Casper. [Expletive] just got real."

© Instagram Seann revealed he was now a father-of-two

The star then shared a picture of their picnic, with him holding Casper, simply captioning the shot: "We're going to need a bigger boat."

Seann's parenting journey

Seann and girlfriend Grace, who is a dance teacher and choreographer, first became parents in February 2023 with the arrival of Wylda.

The comedian shared the news with a heartwarming snapshot of his baby daughter swaddled in a fluffy blanket. Alongside the picture, Seann proudly revealed his little tot's adorable name.

© Instagram Seann welcomed his daughter, Wylda, in 2023

"Wylda Primrose Adderley-Walsh. I'm really hoping she's posher than us. Can you tell? Can't wait until the day she makes me take these down," he wrote in the caption.

He then joked: "And Grace is better*. Aaaaaaand breathe. *Turns out I could have probably gone to the comedy awards, so I will be having words later."

Strictly scandal

Seann competed in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he was paired with Katya Jones. However, controversy arose when the pair were pictured sharing a kiss following a night out.

Katya was married to husband Neil Jones at the time, while Seann had been in a long-term relationship with partner Rebecca Humphries, who subsequently split with him following the publication of the photos.

© Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Seann and Katya were seen having a kiss

In an appearance on Strictly's sister show, It Takes Two, Seann said: "I made a mistake, which I'm very sorry for – sorry for the hurt that I've caused. You never think about the extent of the damage that you're going to do, in a moment of, you know, the mistake that you've made."

Seann gave several interviews in the years after "kiss-gate" and spoke about its impact on his mental health. "I lost a lot personally and job-wise," he told fellow comedian Richard Herring on his Leicester Square Theatre podcast at the end of 2019.

© GC Images Seann spoke about his career suffered following the scandal

He went on to reveal that he had become "very paranoid" after receiving so much public criticism. "It does affect me and you'll see people on the tube if they recognise me, and you get paranoid and think, 'Do they recognise me?'"

"You live in this paranoid fear. Sometimes I forget. Before, I was very self-conscious of being out in public when someone catches your eye and you think they recognise you. I'm very paranoid."