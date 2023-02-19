Seann Walsh reveals very unique name for baby daughter The former Strictly star is a first-time dad

Seann Walsh and his partner, Grace Adderley, are on cloud nine since welcoming their baby daughter.

And whilst the couple announced their new daughter's arrival last week with a seriously adorable snap, Seann and Grace only unveiled their bundle of joy's rather unusual moniker on Saturday.

WATCH: Strictly's Seann Walsh and Grace Adderley welcome first baby

Over on Instagram, the doting dad, 37, delighted fans with a heartwarming snapshot of his baby daughter swaddled in a fluffy blanket. Alongside the picture, Seann proudly revealed his little tot's adorable name.

"Wylda Primrose Adderley-Walsh. I'm really hoping she's posher than us. Can you tell. Can't wait until the day she makes me take these down," he wrote in the caption.

Seann shared his daughter's name

"And Grace is better*. Aaaaaaand breathe. *Turns out I could have probably gone to the comedy awards so I will be having words later."

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Ohhh she's an absolute doll Seann," while a second gushed: "Oh that little face - and I love the name. Well done Grace you are superwoman!"

The couple welcomed their first child together

"Immediately looks up name meaning …'untamed'…what a brilliant name! She is gorgeous. Huge love to you all," noted a third, and a fourth simply added: "She is gorgeous. Lovely name too!"

This isn't the first time Seann has shared a glimpse of his baby daughter. On Wednesday, the TV star introduced little Wylda to the world via the sweetest Instagram update.

Grace and Seann in the I'm a Celeb jungle

Much to the delight of his followers, Seann posted an intimate shot of Grace and Wylda curled up with a cover over them as the tiny tot slept – a moment of pure baby bliss!

In the caption, he paid tribute to his partner's strength after a difficult few days. Seann wrote: "Grace has been through so much this week but she’s finally okay. We’re home. Girl power… Her bravery has made my fainting all the more pathetic".

