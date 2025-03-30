Meet Eric Clapton's 5 children, including late son that inspired his biggest hit

Eric Clapton's six-decade career has seen him anointed as one of the most influential guitarists in rock music history, as well as one of the industry's most poignant songwriters.

However, outside of his celebrity status, the musical icon, who turned 80 today, is known as "dad" by his children.

The musician welcomed five children through his marriage to Melia McEnery (his wife since 2002) as well as his other relationships. His fatherhood has been immortalized in his work as well, check out a sample of that in his video below...

WATCH: Eric Clapton's 1992 Unplugged session, a trailer for its theatrical rerelease

Meet Eric Clapton's five children, from his four daughters to the son he tragically lost…

© Instagram Ruth Kelly Clapton, 40 Ruth Kelly Clapton was born in January 1985 to Eric and Yvonne Kelly, the manager of AIR Studios Montserrat who he began an affair with while still married to his first wife, Pattie Boyd. Yvonne was also married at the time, and Ruth was kept a secret from the public until 1991, when the media discovered following the loss of his son that he had welcomed a daughter through an affair. Ruth and Eric were close through her childhood, but were estranged for a number of years in between. However, as she grew older, they reconnected and are now very close. Ruth works in the lifestyle space, an expert in styling and fashion. Ruth is a mother herself, welcoming sons Isaac and Theodore with ex-husband Dean Bartlett. She is based in London with her sons and her current partner Peter.

© Instagram Julie Rose Clapton, 23 Eric welcomed his first daughter with his wife Melia, Julie, in June 2001. Julie is a creative just like her father, having studied Fine Arts at the Rhode Island School of Design. She specializes in, according to her social media, "weaving, knitting, papermaking, performance, and painting" and mostly works out of Brooklyn, having displayed her work at several exhibitions. While she is less public-facing than her older sister, her social media indicates she is currently in a relationship with a woman named Kam.

© Instagram Ella May Clapton, 22 Eric and Melia's second daughter Ella was born in January 2003. She has a public social media profile like her sisters, and is currently, per her LinkedIn, a student at the University of Newcastle, England studying sociology. Ella is very close with her sisters, joining them as they flew to London to celebrate their dad's 80th. She also runs a substack page under the pen name "Maeflo" where she shares musings on life and young adulthood.

© Instagram Sophie Belle Clapton, 20 Sophie, Eric and Melia's youngest daughter, arrived in February 2005. Little is known about Sophie compared to her older siblings, as she is the only one without a public social media presence. However, she is close with her family and her dad, with her most recently being captured during a family vacation to Tokyo in 2023.