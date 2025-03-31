Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 16, looks years beyond her age in glamorous prom photos — take a look

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie is all grown up — and so much taller than her famous mom already.

This week, the Zoey 101 alum left fans in disbelief as she shared photos of her firstborn all glammed up to go to prom.

The Sweet Magnolias star was only 17 and still part of the Zoey 101 cast when she welcomed Maddie in 2008 with ex Casey Aldridge. In 2014, she married Jamie Watson, and the two have since welcomed another daughter, Ivey, in 2018.

© Instagram Maddie looked fabulous in her Sherri Hill dress

On Sunday, Jamie took to Instagram and shared a round of beautiful photos of Maddie and her look for prom.

For the special night, the 16-year-old wore a strapless, bejeweled, lilac dress with a bow at the hip and a thigh slit from prom dress classic Sherri Hill, which she paired with matching satin pumps, plus she carried a white and lavender bouquet.

She had her long blonde hair styled into a half-updo, and other photos captured her posing with her little sister Ivey, her stepdad, her date, plus of course her mom, who she towered over in her heels.

© Instagram The teenager towered over her mom in her heels

"Junior prom," Jamie wrote in her caption alongside a purple heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"She is so gorgeous," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love the dress choice!!!! You look beautiful Maddie!! Hope you had fun!" and: "STUNNING!" as well as: "Stunning in every way. Love the dress," plus another one of her followers also commented: "Beyond beautiful! In all meanings of the word!"

© Instagram With her mom, stepdad and half-sister

Jamie Lynn is based in Liberty, Mississippi; she is originally from McComb Mississippi, but grew up in Louisiana, along with her legendary pop star sister Britney Spears. You can see a video of Jamie talking about their estrangement below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about the rift between her and Britney Spears

Though Jamie's daughter is still only a junior in high school, last year, Jamie revealed that she had already settled her plans for college.

In a November Instagram post, Jamie confirmed Maddie would be attending and playing sports at the University of Southern Mississippi, writing: "All in my feels, [because] my baby girl has committed to furthering her athletic & academic career at the University of Southern Miss!" before recalling: "I can remember it like it was just yesterday, as the whole world watched and judged as I made the choice to have my baby at 16 years old."

© Instagram Maddie is heading to college soon in her home state of Mississippi

"Fast [forward] to today," she continued, and shared: "That same little baby girl is now 16 years old herself announcing that she will be going to play D1 ball for an amazing college. I feel like I can't take much credit for anything, [because] I have witnessed this kid go through, face, & overcome some impossible things by her own strong will, convictions, determination, & the sheer grace of God."

"I did everything I could to better myself in order to be the mama she deserved, & to break those generational curses, so they weren't passed on to her or any future generations. I think her story is a true testament to trusting God's will & being able to achieve whatever you’re willing to work hard for, and I couldn't be more proud of her!" Jamie lastly gushed, concluding with: " Love you, Maddie," and: "GO EAGLES."