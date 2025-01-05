Nicole Kidman reveals the one thing her teen daughters Sunday and Faith won't let her do: 'I'm not allowed'

Nicole Kidman has solidified herself as a style icon over her decades in the industry, unafraid to rock a variety of styles on the carpet, from sharp pantsuits to flowing gowns.

The 57-year-old Oscar winner broke out the big guns once again this awards cycle for her acclaimed turn in Babygirl, pulling out all the stops as she hits up more film festivals and major award shows.

But what happens after? As it turns out, the star keeps all her red carpet pieces neat and intact at home, especially in an effort to preserve them for none other than her two teen daughters.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

Nicole and her husband Keith Urban share daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, both of whom have been stepping out in recent months with their parents at public events.

In a new conversation with W Magazine as part of their Best Performances issue (also featuring the likes of Daniel Craig, Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande and more), Nicole detailed her regimen for safeguarding her fashions over the years.

"I've saved all the red carpet dresses. I have them all beautifully boxed," she responded when asked if her pieces were being saved for her daughters. "They're museum pieces."

© Getty Images Nicole shared that she was saving her red carpet outfits for her daughters

The Moulin Rouge star gushed about her daughters often going through her closet to find some choice items, although that privilege was certainly not being returned. "They raid my wardrobe all the time. I'm like, 'Okay, what's mine is yours.'"

"But I don't raid their closet, even though I'm like, 'Oh, that's cute.' But I'm not allowed to take anything. It's a one-way exchange," she shared of her relatable mom moment.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's oldest and youngest daughters mark special celebrations days apart

Nicole also looked back on her many iconic red carpet moments, and picked some of her favorites from her catalog. "Probably the chartreuse Dior gown by Galliano for the 1997 Oscars," she noted.

© Getty Images "I don't raid their closet, even though I'm like, 'Oh, that's cute.' But I'm not allowed to take anything."

"But I also love the Galliano gold gown for the 2000 Oscars, which no one talks about. I wore the most beautiful little 24-karat gold vintage mesh gloves. They had little gemstones in them."

MORE: Nicole Kidman has a total Baywatch moment on break with Keith Urban

She continued to expand upon her versatile sense of style, adding: "But, I'm also partial to a tie and a suit. My natural way of dressing would be far more pants, tie, suit, and a jacket. My first purchase when I'd saved all my per diem money was an Alaïa suit. I wish I kept it. It cost a fortune. It's nauseating that I did that."

© Getty Images "I also love the Galliano gold gown for the 2000 Oscars, which no one talks about."

Ever the modest one, however, she couldn't help but admit that she'd had a few "train wrecks" over the years, especially per her late mom, Janelle Ann Kidman, who passed away in 2024 before Babygirl hit theaters.

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals how Keith Urban keeps her on her toes: 'Surprise me, baby!'

"My mama thought I had many bad red carpet looks," Nicole quipped. "I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes. I didn't know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!"

© Getty Images Nicole wore a stunning sea-inspired Loewe gown to the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Her latest red carpet appearance came at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Awards, where she wore a Loewe mother of pearl-style sculptural bodice, created to resemble luminescent shells or feathers, with an aqua blue satin floor-length skirt.