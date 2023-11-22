Inside Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears’ relationship and feud over the years

Jamie Lynn Spears is currently appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, and has naturally sparked conversation about her relationship with her famous older sister, Britney Spears, particularly due to their well-publicised fall outs over the years. So are the two sisters friends, and what has happened between them in the past? Here’s their relationship explained…

There is a large age gap between Britney and Jamie Lynn, with Jamie Lynn being nine years and four months younger than her popstar sister. The pair were certainly close when the Zoey 101 actress was young, with the pair attending events and premieres together.

The pair’s relationship soured after Britney claimed that Jamie Lynn had taken their father Jamie’s side in regard to Britney’s conservatorship, claiming that the Zoey 101 actress has texted her writing: “Stop fighting it… There’s nothing you can do about it, so stop fighting it.”

Britney shared her unhappiness at the relationship – and Jamie Lynn’s memoir Things I Should Have Said in a now-deleted Instagram post which read: “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!

“My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. [expletive]!!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk [expletive] but your [expletive] lying. I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me!!”

“I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Speaking about her sister on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Jamie Lynn said: “Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young. I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself.”

Despite the pair’s public feud with one another, Britney seemed to hint that their relationship was improving after reaching out to her sister after her stint on the reality show, saying: “It’s my b-day, but you’re my heart, so I’m thinking about you,” adding that she was “so brave” to take part in the show.

What does Britney Spears’ book say about Jamie Lynn?

Britney’s own memoir, The Women in Me, also spoke about their relationship, where she claims that Jamie Lynn wasn’t the nicest while growing up. The book reads: “My little sister — well, when I tell you she was a total [expletive], I'm not exaggerating. It was clear that girl ruled the roost. Meanwhile, it was like I was a ghost child. I can remember walking into the room and feeling like no one even saw me. Jamie Lynn only saw the TV.

"I'd listen to her spew these hateful words, and I'd turn to my mother and say, 'Are you going to let this little witch talk to you like that?'" After buying her family a house, Britney added: “She was not exactly grateful for it. She'd later say, 'Why'd she get us a house?' — like it was some sort of imposition."

She also elaborated on her reaction to Jamie Lynn’s memoir, saying: “As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”

However, she hopes that their relationship will improve in the future, writing: “She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not that easy."