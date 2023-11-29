Jamie Lynn Spears forced to quit I'm a Celebrity - details

Jamie Lynn Spears has been forced to quit the latest series of I'm a Celebrity on medical grounds, just days after fellow contestant Grace Dent had to pull out under similar circumstances.

A show spokesperson said: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities." The Zoey 101 star's final episode will air on Wednesday, and her campmates are aware that she will not be returning.

Jamie, who is the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, has faced a difficult time in the jungle, getting emotional on several occasions, including on Tuesday's episode where she broke down in tears after being offered chocolate by co-star Tony Bellew.

Opening up in the Bush Telegraph about her emotions, Tony explained: "She's just getting frustrated, she misses her kids. She's so far away from home. It's good to just go and ask someone how they're doing. Just look out for each other. Everyone should have that attitude with everybody."

Jamie is the latest celeb to pull out of the show

It's not just Grace and Jamie who have faced health issues during the show this year, as YouTuber Nella Rose was noticeably absent from Tuesday night's episode after falling ill. Ant and Dec confirmed Nella's illness, explaining: "Now unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial."

A statement from ITV read: "For medical reasons, Nella Rose is being treated by the show's on-site medics and will be returning to camp shortly. As a result, she is exempt from the next trial."

Jamie had an emotional time in the jungle

Ahead of her jungle stint, Grace expressed her apprehension about heading into the jungle and the lack of food. "Everything is filling me with a real sense of dread," she told ITV. "But I am especially dreading being really hungry because I tend to eat four or five posh meals out a week because I am a restaurant critic.

"I know they are going to give me an eating trial and I am dreading putting even worse things in my mouth than I have in the past in fancy restaurants! I think I will be writing very stiff columns about the jungle food when I come out!"