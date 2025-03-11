Michael Douglas looks radiant and spry in new video after lengthy absence

Michael Douglas, 80, has returned to social media after a lengthy absence to share several recommendations in films enjoying milestone anniversaries.

The award-winning actor spoke directly to the camera to say "hello" to his "friends," and quipped about the recent world events.

Watch the video below:

Michael Douglas comes 'out of hibernation' in new Instagram video

"Hello friends, I haven't seen you in a long time. I feel like a bear who was in hibernation and I've come out and it's like a new world out there," he began. "We're allies with the Russians? But they've been trying to destroy us for the last 75 years."

Michael wore a black tee and a grey half-zip hoodie for the video, and looked happy and healthy as he spoke into the camera.

© Michael Douglas Michael appeared in the video looking happy and healthy

"Anyway, I just wanna blow my own horn for a second. This year is the 50th anniversary of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, written by Ken Kesey, the book's author, and directed by Miloš Formanm," Michael shared; he was a producer on the film and won an Oscar for it.

"Lovely movie. If you haven't had a chance to read the book or see the picture, I would really encourage it."

© Getty Images Saul Zaentz (left) and Michael backstage after winning the 'Best Picture' award for 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'

"Another one who's a lot younger is 25th anniversary is Wonder Boys, which was written by Michael Chabon and directed by Curtis Hanson, and it's one of my particular favorites," he continued.

"It's not [been] seen by that many people, so if you feel reading a couple of good books and then seeing a couple of good movies, Cuckoo's Nest and Wonder Boys couldn't be worse."

Jack Nicholson (2L) in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest is a 1975 film starring Jack Nicholson as the rebellious McMurphy, who enters into a battle of wills with Nurse Ratched, who uses verbal and physical abuse, and medication, to keep the patients cowed.

Michael did star in Wonder Boys as professor Grady Tripp, a novelist who teaches creative writing at a university but has been unable to finish his second novel.

Tobey Maguire and Michael Douglas in Wonder Boys

Michael is married to 55-year-old Welsh actress Catherine Zeta Jones and the pair are parents to two children, son Dylan, 24, an aspiring actor, and 21-year-old daughter Carys; Michael is also dad to son Cameron, 46, from Michael's previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

Dylan is following in his parents' footsteps and after graduating from Brown University he has worked on several stage projects.

© WireImage Dylan Douglas and dad Michael in 2023

He made his film debut in 2003, appearing with his father Michael, brother Cameron, and grandfather Kirk Douglas in a comedy movie fittingly titled It Runs In The Family.

In 2023 he appeared in a short film directed by Alexander Molochnikov and "a tribute" to Marlon Brando's controversial 1972 film Last Tango In Paris.

He also worked with Alexander on his 2024 off-Broadway project, the play Seagull. Variations which premiered in New York City.