Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan pose for unseen family photo with kids Indio, Exton and Avri

Robert Downey Jr. is busy as can be with a new Broadway hit on his hands, starring in the production of Ayad Akhtar's Pulitzer Prize winning McNeal at the Lincoln Center Theater.

The actor, 59, is closely collaborating on the project with none other than his wife Susan Downey, who is a co-producer through their entertainment company Team Downey.

However, in the midst of his many performances each night leading up to the show's November 24 conclusion, the Oscar winner is finding time to spend with his family just out and about in NYC.

Robert's son Indio Falconer Downey, the oldest of his three children, took to his Instagram Stories to share some sweet outtakes from a family day out.

Alongside a picture of himself sitting in front of a giant skeleton, the 31-year-old included a polaroid of himself with Robert, Susan, 50, and his two half-siblings, 12-year-old Exton and nine-year-old Avri.

Robert shares Avri and Exton with Susan, his wife of nearly two decades, while he shares Indio with his first wife, Deborah Falconer, to whom he was married from 1992-2004.

© Instagram Robert and Susan pose for a sun-soaked snap with Indio, Exton and Avri

While Robert and Susan usually reside in California with their children, they moved home base over to New York in time for McNeal, which finally opened earlier this month and received a star-studded reception.

"It's great to be back," the actor told Vogue recently. "I don't have to do much of a reckoning with my past in New York or my beginnings in theater or my time on Saturday Night Live before I went careening into the '80s and just was a total mess," he says, referencing his past struggles with addiction.

Robert was actually born in New York City. "The fact that I'm here doing this with you and we're able to discuss it in a pretty cogent way today means that the perspective has already been made."

© Getty Images Indio, Robert's 31-year-old son with ex-wife Deborah Falconer

Indio is a musician, and is also on a sobriety journey, just like his father. He spoke with People last year about his journey influencing his songwriting and his EP Cigarettes in Bed.

"I think a lot of good art has been written about it," he explained. "I feel like what I am going though, there's a lot to say there." He continued: "I was in a place of suffering when making [Cigarettes in Bed], but I was also praying and meditating and trying to find a way to overcome that."

© Instagram Exton, Robert's 12-year-old son with wife Susan

The oldest of the actor's children, who has been sober for over two years now, also gushed about his famous dad (then months away from winning his very first Academy Award for Oppenheimer) and the way he'd supported his creativity and passion.

"My dad actually really inspired me to play music when I was young," Indio added. "He sings, and he has an album as well that I listen to a lot. I was very fortunate to grow up in an artistic family, which allowed me to develop my creativity and my talents."

© Instagram Avri, Robert's nine-year-old daughter with wife Susan

"I'm very grateful for all the opportunities and possibilities I've had in my life, which allowed my hard work to pay off. Fans of my dad have always been supportive of my music career as well, which I'm hugely grateful for."