How Robert Downey Jr.'s kids are following in his footsteps – meet his rarely-seen three children

Robert Downey Jr. is really the man of the moment! The actor is in the midst of one of the best award season sweeps of his entire career, picking up every Supporting Actor trophy possible for his turn in Oppenheimer.

Most recently, he received a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor, and his wife Susan Downey has been right by his side through it all, while their children privately cheer him on.

As the 58-year-old star continues to shine even brighter this season (fingers crossed for SAG and the Oscars), take a look at his rarely-seen children and how they're following in his path as well…

© Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. with his wife of 18 years, Susan Downey

Indio Falconer

Robert first became a father in September 1993 with the birth of his son Indio Falconer, shared with ex-wife Deborah Falconer (to whom he was married from 1992-2004).

The 30-year-old and his dad share a close bond, and he even made his screen debut playing a younger version of his dad in 2005's Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

© Getty Images Indio with father Robert and stepmom Susan

However, Indio has really come into his own as a musician, forming the band The Dose, which now goes by Indio Ink, and also branching out as a solo artist. His alternative rock releases have garnered hundreds of thousands of plays on Spotify, with his most recent EP, Cigarettes in Bed, being released this January.

Like his father, Indio also struggled with addiction, but is now nearly two years sober. In an interview with People celebrating 18 months of sobriety, he reflected: "I feel I'm going through a transformation. I'm trying to push myself to just improve in a lot of areas that I haven't done that need improvement. I'm changing slowly but surely."

© Getty Images Indio is an alt-rock musician, a performer just like his dad

Exton Elias Downey

The Avengers star welcomed son Exton with Susan, 50, in February 2012. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno after his birth, he explained his unusual name, saying: "My wife's great-uncle Joe was kind of eccentric – when he was in fourth grade, he realized he didn't have a middle name, so he changed his name to J. Exton." In fact, Exton was also responsible for shaving his dad's head in 2022 for The Sympathizer, watch that moment pan out in the clip below...

Robert Downey Jr.'s kids shave his head

Exton first made an on-screen appearance during the filming of the documentary Sr. about Robert's late father, Robert Downey Sr., and has also occasionally popped up to film segments of the actor's Max reality series Downey's Dream Cars.

He told People that Exton really was a natural when it came to these kind of things, explaining: "[My wife] has raised him not to be a ham. He's not, like, putting together his audition tapes or anything. He's just a natural extrovert when he wants to be."

© Instagram Robert and Susan's son Exton Elias Downey

He continued: "There's been a couple times when… he's wanted to participate in something I was doing. And when I ran this one by him, he said, 'Yeah, sure.' And then he came in and absolutely wiped the floor with me."

Avri Roel Downey

Robert's youngest and his only daughter with Susan, Avri Roel Downey, was born in November 2014, with a name that pays tribute to both her maternal and paternal grandparents' first names.

© Instagram Robert and Susan's daughter Avri Roel Downey

Avri memorably joined her older brother in shaving her dad's head back in 2022 as well, and on Downey's Dream Cars, she's just as much a performer.

While the Iron Man star stated that his daughter was "a little different" compared to Exton, he gushed that she was "off the charts in the series, too."

