Boris Johnson and mini-me son attacked at safari park in 'close call' encounter - watch

Boris and Carrie Johnson's family day out at a safari park with their three kids Wilfred, Romy and Frank did not go to plan.

The day began with the kids following the winding paths and exploring the dinosaur statues before they hopped in the car for the driving safari. Boris wound down his window to help his daughter feed the deer, with her excitedly stating: "Eat it, deer! Eat it!"

© Neil Mockford Boris shares three children with his wife Carrie, and another five with his ex-partners

However, when it was Wifred's turn with the emu, 60-year-old Boris suffered a mishap that left some fans concerned. "It was all going so well until…", Carrie, 37, captioned the clip, which showed Wilfred giggling as an emu approached his father. Watch the moment in the clip below…

WATCH: Boris Johnson and son Wilfred suffer surprise encounter at safari park

"Close call," remarked one follower, while another quipped: "It’s funny but they bloomin hurt lol."

"Who was more scared, Boris or your son?!" a third joked, while many others shared their amusement at the clip, stating they were "in hysterics."

Boris Johnson on fatherhood

© Getty Carrie and Boris got married in 2021

After his eldest son with Carrie was born, Boris spoke about life with a newborn living in Downing Street. He said on NBC's Today show: "It's fantastic. Well, you know, it's a lot of work. It's a lot of work, I'll tell you that much.

"But I love it. I absolutely love it. I change a lot of nappies."

Boris is also a father to four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, Lara, Milo, Cassia and Theodore, and a daughter Stephanie from an affair with Helen Macintyre.

The former Prime Minister opened up about is family life at Downing Street

When asked if he was spending more time with his children after stepping down as Prime Minister in 2022, he told TalkTV: "Yes, and it's fantastic because you know, I've got a very full day.

"I'm doing lots of writing. Unless I specifically tell you otherwise, I'm doing stuff for Uxbridge and doing a lot of political work but yeah, it means I can do reading to them… building things. It's great."

© Carrie Johnson The Johnson's often share family updates with Wilfred, Romy and Frank on social media

The former MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip added that it also gave him more time to put his DIY skills to the test for his kids.

"I'm building a garage for the quad bike. Not a big quad bike, it was a miniature quad bike. They're too small for quad bikes," he said.