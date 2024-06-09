Carrie Johnson melts hearts with red-haired baby Frank's precious christening photos

Carrie Johnson just gave a rare insight into her sun-soaked family holiday with her children but closer to home, on Sunday she took to her Instagram Stories to give her followers a glimpse into youngest son Frank's christening – with the most adorable images!

In one, little Frank, who wore his mother's former christening robe in the cutest snapshot, was perched on the sofa, a yellow heart emoji covering the tiny tot's face for privacy and his strawberry blond hair styled into sweet curls.

Another behind-the-scenes picture showed the little boy's gorgeous cake, in shades of blue, white and grey with a touching elephant and balloon decoration on the top.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carrie Johnson reveals son Wilf's incredible birthday gift

Carrie also shared photo of her friends who will be her son's godparents, both smiling for the camera.

Later she shared a short clip of her older two children Wilf, four, and Romy, two, planting a rose to celebrate their younger brother's special day.

© Instagram Little Frank looked so adorable in his mum's christening robe

In another photo, the doting mum beamed for the camera as she held her little girl on her knee, both wearing matching white dresses.

© Instagram Frank had a fabulous christening cake

The family recently celebrated Wilf's birthday with an incredible party, and it looks like Frank's christening was another sensational celebration.

© Instagram Carrie cuddling her daughter Romy

Family excitement

The Johnson family celebrated Wilf's fourth birthday last month and in glimpses of the special day that Carrie shared to social media, the youngster could be seen enjoying a fun family day with his mum, siblings and dad Boris, who appeared in a rare photo for the occasion.

© Instagram Wilf and Romy planting a rose together

In the snapshot, the former PM could be seen looking into the eyes of his son, with Wilf gazing back at his father, as the pair were joined by a giant dress-up dinosaur.

© Getty Carrie and Boris' May 29, 2021 wedding

The Johnsons' family life

The couple tied the knot three years ago in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests.

One of the most alluring features of their home, Grade-II listed Brightwell Manor, is undoubtedly the five acres of plush greenery it's built upon.

© Instagram The family enjoy life in the country

Carrie occasionally shares glimpses of her children's outdoorsy life on her Instagram account, which range from the kids tending to their pet chicks and ducks to enjoying delicious picnics al fresco.

© Instagram Carrie and her brood enjoying a stay at Port Lympne Safari Park

Overseas adventures

Carrie recently shared an exotic series of snaps from her whirlwind break to Los Angeles with her youngest son.

On Wednesday, the Johnson clan appeared to be in Italy, as Carrie took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of cheerful snaps showing her young children playing together on the beach and enjoying a family walk.

© Instagram Romy and son Wilfred looking out into the ocean

Carrie shared the sweetest photo of her baby boy Frank sitting in a high chair looking out to the shore, followed by snaps of her eldest two children Wilfred and Romy larking about on the sandy beach.

The Johnson clan have had quite an adventurous few months, with a trip to Morocco also on the agenda, although all didn't go to plan for poor Frank during that trip, as Carrie shared at the time that her son had spent the break in "teething hell". She added: "And still no sign of any pesky teeth!"