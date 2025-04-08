Clive Myrie's impressive and long-standing career as a respected broadcaster at the BBC has made him a household name.

The journalist has reported on the front line of difficult situations and politically hostile environments around the world, but this week he's been globetrotting in a more light-hearted fashion for his BBC TV show, Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure.

The series will see Clive delve deeper into his family roots as he explores the many different, beautiful and vibrant areas of the Caribbean islands from Barbados to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic in between.

© BBC/Alleycats TV Clive Myrie has toured the Caribbean for his BBC show

As a broadcast journalist, Clive is fortunate to have travelled extensively and call it work – and it's the jet-setting lifestyle that was one factor in his and his wife's decision not to expand their family.

Clive Myrie and wife of 25 years Catherine on not having kids

In a previous interview with The Times, the broadcaster explained that he and his wife, Catherine, did initially plan on having children after they got married in 1998.

However, the broadcaster explained that after a stint of trying to conceive, they didn't manage to get pregnant. After that, the couple decided to reevaluate whether having children was right for them.

© Ian West - PA Images, Getty Clive Myrie is a beloved BBC broadcast journalist

"We were trying for a child, nothing seemed to be happening, and then we ended up moving and realised that it would be quite unfair, because we just love travelling so much," Clive explained to the newspaper.

The 60-year-old added: "We gradually decided it wasn't really right for us. We come from such big families [Catherine is one of five siblings], our get-togethers are always huge."

Speaking about whether he and his wife regretted not pursuing a family, Clive insisted "not at all", adding: "We've led a full and happy life, and we dote on our nephews and nieces."

© Production The BBC newsreader is lucky to travel for his work. In addition to 'Caribbean Adventures' he's also hosted 'Clive Myrie's Italian Roadtrip'

Clive Myrie's rare comments on his private wife, Catherine

Clive might be a familiar face on our television screens, but his wife prefers a more reserved way of life.

Speaking about his BBC documentary, Clive Myrie's Italian Road Trip, with The Express, the presenter explained that Catherine was due to join him on his trip to Italy but had to pull out.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The BBC broadcaster and his wife of 25 years, Catherine, decided having children wasn't for them

"That was part of the plan, possibly to be on camera, but possibly not. She's actually quite a reserved, shy person, unlike her husband.

"But the hope was she was going to come over and at least spend a little bit of time with us, but we had builders in so we couldn't do it and we have been waiting for these builders for a long time, and my wife is quite particular, so not this time."

Clive and Catherine met in the early nineties at a book launch when Catherine worked in publishing.

The broadcaster has said before that it was love at first sight and, six years later, they became husband and wife in a ceremony at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Covent Garden.