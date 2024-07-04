Clive Myrie looks so loved up with beautiful wife Catherine in unearthed wedding photo

Clive Myrie is a familiar and friendly face on our screens and as an esteemed broadcaster with decades of experience, it's fitting that the BBC have chosen him to front their 2024 General Election coverage.

The news anchor, who also hosts the BBC Two show, Mastermind, clearly takes his job extremely seriously and is often reporting on the front line of hard-hitting topics, but away from his career, he's a family man at heart.

Clive, 59, has been happily married to his wife, Catherine, for more than 25 years and the pair looked so loved up on their special day when they wed back in 1998.

© Shutterstock/REX Clive Myrie and his wife Catherine on their wedding day in 1998

Their wedding snaps, which Clive has framed in his home office as seen in an article in the Guardian, show the pair walking down the aisle in one photo and smiling together in the back of their wedding car after saying 'I do'.

The photo of them walking down the aisle would have been snapped just moments after becoming husband and wife. Clive and Catherine held their ceremony at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Covent Garden and were surrounded by their friends and family for the service.

Clive was dressed to impress in a suit and tie, while his stunning bride Catherine wore a white gown with a shawl over her arms and shoulders while carrying a huge bouquet of gorgeous lilies.

After getting hitched, they honeymooned on Venezuela's Maracaibo coast.

© Shutterstock/REX Clive and his wife Catherine on their wedding day in 1998

Clive Myrie reveals the secret to a happy marriage

The couple looked over the moon on their wedding day, but it seems that they remain just as happy today! Clive tends to keep his family life out of the spotlight but has opened up about his marriage with Catherine in previous interviews.

In an interview with the Guardian last year, Clive shared what he thought was the secret to their happy, long-lasting union. "In the words of Michael Caine, separate bathrooms make a marriage. Figuratively speaking, at least.

© Ian West - PA Images Clive Myrie in the press room at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024

"Having a space that's your own; spending time alone, to bond when reunited. My wife, Catherine, has her own interests. I do, too. We celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, and each still has [their] own identity."

Clive Myrie and his wife celebrate their anniversary in style

In 2023, Clive and his wife celebrated their milestone 25th wedding anniversary with a trip to Santorini, Greece.

Although the BBC News reporter didn't show a photo of Catherine, he did share a snap of a bottle of champagne and two glasses on a table in front of a gorgeous backdrop.

© Production Clive Myrie on his Italian Roadtrip programme

He wrote in the caption: "Many thanks to BA crew Jonathan, Will, David, Hector, Faye (eat your dinner!) and you Lara for the lovely pressie for our anniversary.

"Happy flying! #silverwedding #santorini #BritishAirways #greece #wherescatherine."