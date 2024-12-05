Pointless star Alexander Armstrong on life with wife and four boys: 'We've struggled'

Pointless star Alexander Armstrong keeps his family life largely out of the media, choosing not to share any pictures of his house and rarely appearing with his wife Hannah Bronwen Snow and four kids Henry, Rex, Patrick and Edward.

However, in an unearthed piece from The Times in 2017, Alexander opened up about his family unit – admitting that he and his wife Hannah have "struggled" because of having four boys.

The piece was about their family holiday to Corfu, but it wasn't all plain sailing. "We are a family of six, two adults and four fighting boys (10, eight, seven and two), and we've struggled to come to terms with the sheer numbers involved in being on manoeuvre — not just the headcount, but the automatic costs of flights, taxis, hotels, etc," he candidly admitted.

© Getty Alexander Armstrong was joined by son Rex in the royal box

He then revealed a savvy hack for keeping costs down. "Renting a villa normally ends up being the most economical way of doing it. In fact, for the past three holidays, we’ve ganged up with other friends who have children and shared, which makes the villa option an even more alluring prospect financially," the star admitted.

Alexander's 10-bed villa for his 2017 holiday, costing from £8,000 a week, was a big hit with his family!

According to the Office of National Statistics, in 2023, 1.74 was the average number of children most families had in the UK, so with four kids Alexander is certainly above the norm.

For the presenter, family means the world and he opened up in an interview with The Guardian: "Family means everything to me and it is the reason why I do everything, and it, rather than my career, is my priority, and one serves the other. That was the crucial change in my life when we had children because, up to that point, my priority was very much my career. And I am now aware that one funds the other and so it is a tricky balance."

Where does Alexander Armstrong live?

© Getty Alexander and his wife live in the countryside

While the gameshow host doesn't share his home online, we do know a little about where his family resides. Since 2014, Alexander has lived in Bledington, a quiet village in Gloucestershire. The Express reports that the family lives on a large farm, but it's unknown if it's a working farm at the moment.

Gloucestershire is a popular celebrity and even royal location with the likes of Jamie Dornan and King Charles both owning homes in the area.

© Getty Alexander with his wife, Hannah

Is Alexander Armstrong stepping down from Pointless?

© Yui Mok - PA Images Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman used to host pointless together

When Richard Osman made the decision to step down from BBC's Pointless to focus on his writing career, many fans of the show feared Alexander would follow suit. Despite being a busy man with his own book and a radio presenting job on Classic FM, Alexander has no intention of leaving the quiz show. Alexander is now joined by a rotating panel of celebrity guests to be his sidekick, where Richard once sat.