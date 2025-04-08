Kevin Hart's teenage son is 'officially towering over' him in head-turning beach photo

Kevin Hart's son doesn't seem to be taking after him when it comes to their heights.

The comedian and fans of his were left in disbelief recently as he shared a photo of how his son Hendrix, 17, is already towering over him.

In addition to Hendrix, the Jumanji actor also shares daughter Heaven, 20, with Torrei Hart (née Lorin), and son Kenzo, seven, and daughter Kaori, four, with wife Eniko Hart (née Parrish).

© Getty Kevin and his wife Eniko

Over the weekend, as Kevin enjoyed a family beach vacation, he took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring his teenage son. In it, the two are posing on the edge of the water, and Hendrix is towering over Kevin, who is 5'5".

"Not sure when this happened but it happened…. He's officially towering over me," Kevin marveled in his caption. "[Expletive] pisses me off," he then joked, and gushed: "But I love the kid to death… My guuuuuyyyy."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "OMG! The way these kids grow so fast is so special," as others followed suit with: "Safe to say he got the height from his mom!" and: "Ohhhh the baby is growing up! It happens over night," as well as: "He is definitely mama's boy. He's taller than his dad. You have beautiful children Kevin!! Great job boss!"

© Instagram Hendrix has surpassed his dad's 5'5" height

Kevin on parenthood

Back in 2021, the doting dad gushed about his family-of-six to Entertainment Tonight, declaring: "We're in love with being parents, we're in love with all the little ones that we have now," and added: "I mean, we got teenagers and two toddlers, man. It's the perfect separation of age. It's the perfect household. It's everything that you would think it is plus more."

All four of the kids make frequent appearances on Kevin's social media, and he never shies away from sharing sweet shout-outs to them and candid family photos. He has previously shared that his daughter has hopes of following in his footsteps and becoming an entertainer — his one rule being that she waited until she was 18 — and has hailed Hendrix, who was his best man at his wedding to Eniko, as his best friend.

© Instagram The comedian also shared photos with his daughter Heaven

After welcoming his youngest child in 2020, he spoke to Extra about becoming a dad for the fourth time, and said: "Once you get home and you really get a look at everybody together, that's when it sets in," adding: "When you look and you go, 'Wow, we're a family of six. When you throw the dogs in, it's eight.' For me, it's [about] creating and building a legacy within my family that lives with or without me."

© Instagram Kevin with his youngest, Kaori

Meet Kevin's wife Eniko

Kevin has been married to Eniko, 40, since 2016; she is a Fabletics ambassador and has over three million followers on Instagram.

© Getty The Hart family

They tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California on August 13, after he proposed to her during her 30th birthday celebrations in 2014. The couple met at a nightclub in 2009 and quietly started dating that year, before going public with their romance once Kevin's divorce from his first wife Torrei was finalized in 2011.

In 2017, when Eniko was pregnant with their first child, Kevin publicly apologized to his wife and kids after an unidentified woman tried to make "financial gain" of his "mistakes," allegedly a sexually suggestive video featuring both of them. The two have since spoken candidly about repairing their relationship.