Meet Kevin Hart's family: all about his wife, four kids, past cheating scandal, and more

Kevin Hart had his family and fellow comedians supporting him on Sunday as he celebrated his latest career milestone.

The comedian, 44, was honored at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. last night with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the 25th comic to receive the nod, which is presented annually to esteemed American comedians.

During the special night, the Get Hard actor posed for photos with his wife Eniko Hart by his side, as well as their two young kids plus his two eldest from his previous marriage. Below, get to know all about Kevin's family life, from his first and second wife to his kids.

How many kids does Kevin Hart have?

Kevin has four kids: daughters Heaven, 19, and Kaori, three, and sons Hendrix, 16, and Kenzo, six. He welcomed his first two kids with ex-wife Torrei Hart (née Lorin), with whom he has joint custody, and his youngest two kids with wife Eniko.

Back in 2021, the doting dad gushed about his family-of-six to Entertainment Tonight, declaring: "We're in love with being parents, we're in love with all the little ones that we have now."

He endearingly added: "I mean, we got teenagers and two toddlers, man. It's the perfect separation of age. It's the perfect household. It's everything that you would think it is plus more."

© Getty Kevin and his family on March 24

All four of the kids make frequent appearances on Kevin's social media, and he never shies away from sharing sweet shout-outs to them and candid family photos. He has previously shared that his daughter has hopes of following in his footsteps and becoming an entertainer – his one rule being that she waited until she was 18 – and has hailed Hendrix, who was his best man at his wedding to Eniko, as his best friend.

After welcoming his youngest child in 2020, he spoke to Extra about becoming a dad for the fourth time, and said: "Once you get home and you really get a look at everybody together, that's when it sets in," adding: "When you look and you go, 'Wow, we're a family of six. When you throw the dogs in, it's eight.' For me, it's [about] creating and building a legacy within my family that lives with or without me."

© Getty The couple in 2017

Kevin's wife Eniko

Kevin has been married to Eniko, 39, since 2016; she is a Fabletics ambassador and has over three million followers on Instagram.

They tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California on August 13, after he proposed to her during her 30th birthday celebrations in 2014. The couple met at a nightclub in 2009 and quietly started dating that year, before going public with their romance once Kevin's divorce from Torrei was finalized in 2011.

In 2017, when Eniko was pregnant with their first child, Kevin publicly apologized to his wife and kids after an unidentified woman tried to make "financial gain" of his "mistakes," allegedly a sexually suggestive video featuring both of them. The two have since spoken candidly about repairing their relationship.

© Getty Kevin was joined by both Eniko and Torrei when he received his Hollywood Star in 2016

Kevin's ex-wife Torrei

Kevin and Torrei began dating in 2001 after meeting as students at the Community College of Philadelphia, and tied the knot in 2003.

It is unclear when the former pair initially separated, though Kevin has admitted in previous stand-ups that it was a result of him cheating. He officially filed for divorce in 2010, and it was finalized the following year.

