Kevin Hart opens up about near-fatal car crash for first time

Actor Kevin Hart has opened up about the terrifying car crash which left him with major back injuries back in September for the first time, and admitted that the accident made him realise that he is "not in control". Posting the video on his Instagram account and addressing the crash for the first time, he said: "Basically what you realise is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man."

The video showed news footage from the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star's accident, and pictures of the terrifying crash which all but destroyed the car he was travelling in. The video read: "September 1, 2019, I was involved in an accident, my world was changed forever." He continued: "When God talks, you got to listen. I swear, life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things you needed most. After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective and my appreciation for life is through the roof." He also thanked his fans for their "love and support".

Kevin is currently in recovery

The video also looks at his recovery, where he can be seen wearing a back brace while being helped by nurses, and taking part in physical therapy to get back to full health, and spending time with his family. Fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Prayers up @kevinhart4real to you & your family for a continued healthy recovery. God Bless," while another added: "Strong. Take your time lil bro. It's all still here." Fans are looking forward to seeing the star return to work, which his attorney Andrew Brettler previously revealed won't be until 2020. He told EW: "While he’s doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year." We're wishing you a speedy recovery Kevin!

