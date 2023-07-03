Paris Hilton shares rare photos of baby Phoenix from swanky day out

Leave it to Paris Hilton to turn heads by just taking her baby boy Phoenix out for a stroll, and that's exactly what she did with her latest social media post.

The media personality, 42, took her four-month-old for a walk in the park, and opted for a casual look, wearing a Barbie-themed black and pink tee, leopard-print joggers, and a sweatshirt wrapped around her waist.

Phoenix, on the other hand, traveled in absolute style, being pushed around by his doting mom in a luxury Dior stroller, the kind that retails for nearly $5000.

The infant's swanky chariot was emblazoned with the brand's motif and boasted an engraved leather handle.

© Instagram Paris took a stroll with Phoenix that attracted attention

What's more, many eagle-eyed followers also noticed the professional DJ and Hilton heiress casually sporting under eye patches underneath her sunglasses, and it definitely sparked a reaction.

Alongside Demi Lovato leaving a comment which read: "Omg you're SO CUTE," a fan wrote: "I love how she just looks like a normal regular everyday human being besides the Dior stroller lol. You're everything."

© Instagram The cool mom pushed her baby around in a luxe Dior stroller

Another said: "I love that she's wearing under eye masks and doesn't give AF! You go girl!" while a third joked: "Not me googling where I can get a @dior stroller for $100 or less."

Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their baby boy via surrogacy, announcing that they'd become parents for the first time in February.

© Instagram She also covertly sported under-eye patches behind her sunglasses

On her first Mother's Day as a mom to Phoenix, Paris shared more photographs of herself cradling her newborn, writing: "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms.

"Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love. There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

© Getty Images Paris and Carter welcomed their first child via surrogacy in February

She continued: "This Mother's Day, I can't help but feel grateful for this beautiful journey I am on. It's a day to celebrate the incredible women who brought us into this world, who have loved us unconditionally and who have shaped us into the people we are today.

"To all the moms out there, I want to wish you the happiest Mother's Day. You are the backbone of your families, the glue that holds everything together, and the most important person in your child's life. Cherish every moment, even the tough ones, because they are the ones that will shape your child into the amazing person they are meant to be.

Paris concluded: "As for me, I am so lucky to be a mom to my baby boy, and I promise to love and cherish him forever. He is my world, my reason for waking up every morning, and the light that shines so bright in my life."