Paris Hilton's 'heart is full' as she shares new family photos with babies Phoenix and London

It was an extra special Halloween for Paris Hilton and her family.

This past October 31 marked the very first Halloween that the "Stars Are Blind" celebrated as a mom-of-four, and got to dress up with both of her babies.

The former reality star first became a mom in January of last year, when she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their son Phoenix Barron via surrogacy, and once again surprised fans in November when she announced the birth of her second child, daughter London Marilyn.

For the milestone Halloween, Paris went all out, taking on a variety of elaborate costumes with and without the kids.

On her own, she dressed up as Uma Thurman's iconic character in Pulp Fiction, Mia Wallace, as well as her good friend Britney Spears in the famous "...Baby One More Time" music video.

With her husband Carter, she also dressed up as a fairy, and as a family, they dressed up as Wizard of Oz characters, Paris as Glinda, Carter as the Wizard of Oz, London as Dorothy and Phoenix appears to be either the Lion or the Scarecrow.

Paris shared several posts highlighting all of her different costumes, and captioned the last of them: "First Halloween as a Family of 4! My heart is so full!"

Paris welcomed both of her babies in 2023

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Love this era with your babies," as others followed suit with: "Paris you're really rocking being mommy to your 2 cuties! Love this photo shoot," and: "Oh Paris, you're THE icon. So cute! Adorable," as well as: "You, your family and especially your babies are adorable! Love seeing you at this time of your life!"

Her daughter London is almost one year old

Earlier this year, Paris shared details of another special milestone moment: taking her daughter London to her favorite city, her namesake, London. She shared yet another adorable video at the time in which she appears cooing over baby London, marking her first stay at her family's Hilton hotel in London, specifically its Park Lane location.

The doting mom often shares glimpses of motherhood

"London Hilton at The London Hilton," the doting mom wrote in her caption, adding: "So in love with my little Princess!"

She and her husband have been married since 2022

She then reflected: "Bringing her to the city she's named after for the first time is a dream come true! I've spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London."

"Named after my favorite city in the world! Can't wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London." Paris' great-grandfather, Conrad Nicholson Hilton, founded the Hilton hotel chain in 1919; his son Barron Hilton, who passed away in 2019, is Paris' grandfather by way of her father Richard Hilton who has been married to her mom Kathy Hilton since 1979.