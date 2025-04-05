Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's special nod to dad as she welcomes first baby

Eminem is a first-time granddad after his daughter, Hailie Jade, gave birth to her first child with her husband, Evan McClintock.

The 29-year-old announced her baby boy's arrival on April 4, and his name pays tribute to his famous grandfather.

Hailie has named her son Elliot Marshall McClintock, giving him the same middle name as her dad's first name.

Baby announcement

She shared a carousel of photos of her newborn on Instagram, revealing he was born on March 14.

The photos show Elliot wearing a blue knit sweater while lying in front of a placard announcing his name and date of birth.

Revealing that her son was born early, Hailie captioned the photos: "happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e."

© Instagram Elliot's middle name 'Marshall' is a nod to his granddad Eminem

She was inundated with congratulatory messages, including one from her uncle, Nathan – Eminem's half-brother he gained legal custody of when Nathan was 16.

"You guys are going to be amazing parents! And Elliot will have the best uncle and grandpa!" Nathan penned.

Her sister, Alaina Marie Scott – Eminem's niece he adopted after her mom died – also commented: "Obsessed with this tiny human and could not be more in awe of YOU mama!!! Motherhood is such a beautiful thing and you make it look easy. I am SO proud of you and grateful you have Evan."

© Instagram Elliot Marshall McClintock was born March 14, 2025

In October, Eminem revealed he was going to be a grandfather in the music video for his new song, "Temporary," featuring Skylar Grey.

The video was composed almost completely of home footage of Hailie as a young girl, on her wedding day, and the moment she revealed her pregnancy to him.

Towards the end of the video, Hailie walked up to her dad with a Detroit Lions jersey that read "Grandpa" on the back and showed him a sonogram, revealing that she was pregnant.

© Eminem Eminem's revealed Hailie's pregnancy in his music video for "Temporary"

Eminem looked shocked as he did a double take of the sonogram image as Hailie giggled by his side.

Wedding day

Hailie and Evan tied the knot in Battle Creek, Michigan, in 2024, after eight years of dating, having met while they were students at Michigan State University.

Hailie announced the news on Instagram with a few breathtaking photos from their magical wedding, complete with lush, manicured grounds for them to drive off into the sunset and an ornate arched doorway for the ceremony.

"Waking up a wife this week," she captioned the post. "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt."

She added: "Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

The bride wore a floor-length, white strapless mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic veil with a long train, plus a ruffled bottom. Evan wore a classic black tuxedo and was captured getting emotional in one of the snaps.

While Eminem wasn't seen in any of the photos she posted, his music video captured him hugging his new son-in-law, getting emotional and tearing up upon seeing Hailie in her wedding gown for the first time, and his first dance with her.