Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters, 15, almost tower over their parents in rare red carpet appearance

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's teenage daughters are almost overshadowing their famous parents.

The couple brought their 15-year-old twins, Tabitha and Marion, to the Broadway opening of Smash on Thursday, and they both nearly towered over Sarah and Matthew.

The teenagers made sure to dress the part for their rare red carpet appearance and even wore heels that Carrie Bradshaw herself would approve of.

While their heightened footwear gave them some extra inches, it wouldn't be surprising if Tabitha and Marion soon overtook their petite parents.

Tabitha opted for a pair of bright green platform shoes with an open toe, which she paired with a dark green maxi dress and a baby blue coat.

Marion, meanwhile, added some edge to her black lace dress and cream coat with a pair of black studded heels.

© Getty Images Tabitha and Marion wore heels Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of

Sarah and Matthew are no strangers to the stage and have also enjoyed successful careers on the big and small screen.

However, not all their children are inclined to follow in their footsteps. While their son, James, 22, has expressed an interest in pursuing an acting career, one of their daughters is "repelled" by the idea of it.

© Variety via Getty Images Tabitha (L) and Marion (R) are almost as tall as their parents

Matthew recently admitted in an interview with People that not all his kids have caught the acting bug.

"If you say, 'What about you?' She says 'Nope, no absolutely not,'" he revealed, although he didn't specify which daughter.

Matthew has spoken in the past about how different Tabitha and Marion are from each other.

© Getty Images The twins made a rare red carpet appearance with their parents

In 2023, he told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE with Kelly and Mark: "They said they want to go to separate high schools. They were very serious about that.

"Then when it was time to decide for real, they were like, 'No we're going to the same high school.'"

He added: "They're both extremely close but they definitely want their own space, their own friends, their own time."

© Getty Images One of Sarah and Matthew's daughter's has no interest in acting

When it comes to James, he's already working on establishing himself in his parents' industry. "I think he is gonna try, yeah. He's very smart," Matthew told People.

"He has a really good education too, so he has a lot of different things he can do," he noted, though emphasized: "I think right now he likes acting."

James is expected to graduate from Brown University next month and most recently made his screen debut on the comedy series Elsbeth in an episode that will air later this year.

© Instagram Sarah and Matthew are also parets to son, James

Matthew admitted that while he is on hand to give advice, it is Sarah who helps their son work with his audition tapes.

"Well, I'll give advice if I'm asked, [but] my wife is with him when he does auditions. It's self-tape nowadays, and she'll read with him and tell him, 'It's not good,'" he shared, adding: "And you know I will too. We definitely [support him] but only if he wants to."