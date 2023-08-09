Tamron Hall's emotional journey to motherhood aged 48 - inside family life with son Moses

Tamron Hall is one of America's best-known talk show hosts and her fans around the country feel they know her thanks to her show, The Tamron Hall Show.

She's been incredibly open about her personal life over the years too, and detailed the emotional journey she took towards motherhood, resulting in the arrival of her little boy Moses, now four, back in 2019.

Moses was conceived by IVF when Tamron was 48, and she was more than delighted.

Back in March 2019, the TV personality shared on Instagram that she was expecting her first child, posting a beautiful photo of herself showcasing her baby bump, while explaining in the caption that she was 32 weeks pregnant.

She wrote: "I've wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I've been trying to produce!

There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!" Tamron and her husband Steven Greener, a music exec, had only just got married earlier that year, making the news even more special.

© Instagram Tamron Hall is a doting mom to little boy Moses

FollowIng Moses' arrival, which was also announced on social media, with Tamron referring to her new bundle of joy as her "sonshine," Tamron later detailed her gruelling IVF journey.

Tamron Hall's IVF journey in her own words

The TV star spoke to Allure magazine about the "gruelling" treatment she went through in order to conceive her son.

Tamron Hall's son Moses is now four

She said: "When I was traveling, I was afraid to give myself the injections. It was very painful and I couldn't work up the nerve… It’s brutal. I'm fortunate to be able to have this procedure and access but the pain is real. You don't want to be ungrateful, you don't want to minimize what chance you have right now that someone else would beg for. Even though I was grateful and this was an opportunity I had, it still hurt. I'm still bleeding."

Tamron Hall's son's surgery

Tamron had quite the scare with Moses and when he was just two, he needed surgery.

Tamron Hall with her son and husband

On her show in May 2021, she recalled the moment she called her good friend, Al Roker, in a panic because Moses had an emergency.

"My son Moses had surgery a couple months ago, and I was in a panic. I didn't know what to do," she recalled to the Today Show star. "I call Al Roker and I said, 'Al, I need your help.' Within seconds, I met the doctor, I'm in the surgery center, and everything worked out just beyond what I could've expected."

© Instagram The award-winning star often shares sweet family updates

She added: "This is what this man brings to my life!" Tamron then turned to Al and teased: "Are you this good to everybody?" as Al replied: "I don't know everybody so I don't know that I'm that great to everybody, but I try to help!"

The award-winning television host first spoke about Moses' accident on social media in April 2021, explaining that he had been in surgery for an hour, but was thankfully doing "great".

How old is Tamron Hall's son Moses?

Moses turned four on April 24 and his proud mom shared a heartfelt tribute to her little boy on social media. "Happy Birthday Big Mo!!!! I can’t believe it. 4 came fast. Watch @tamronhallshow as Moses takes over @tamfam lol," she wrote in the caption, alongside a picture of her little boy beaming at the camera.

