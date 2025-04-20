Catherine Zeta-Jones' tribute to striking daughter Carys as she prepares for big change in personal life

Catherine Zeta-Jones is incredibly proud of her children, and on April 20, she made sure to pay a special tribute to her only daughter Carys on her birthday.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a selection of pictures of the 22-year-old throughout the years, including a stunning headshot of the student looking straight into the camera.

A throwback of Carys as a young girl with Catherine also made the cut, as well as a recent picture of her on the red carpet.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her daughter Carys on her 22nd birthday

In the caption, the proud mom wrote: "Happy Birthday to my darling daughter Carys. 22 today!!! You are the joy of my life. I love you to Neptune and back. May this year bring you everything you dream of. Mama."

The poignant message no doubt alluded to Carys' big year ahead, which will see her graduating from college in just a few weeks.

© Instagram Proud mom Catherine shared a new photo of Carys Douglas to mark her special day

Carys followed in her older brother Dylan's footsteps and is studying at Brown University in Rhode Island.

She's in her final year of studies, with graduation taking place between May 23-25. No doubt her famous family, including dad Michael Douglas as podcast star brother Dylan Douglas, will be present for the special occasion.

© Instagram Catherine also posted a fun throwback picture of her and Carys in a photo booth

Carys is studying International and Public Affairs, and through her degree she was able to study abroad in Europe for several months too.

As well as focusing on her studies, Carys is also showing signs of following in her famous family's footsteps as an actress. She's appeared in a short film, F*ck That Guy featuring You star Victoria Pedretti, and she has also showcased her singing abilities too.

© Kristina Bumphrey Carys with her dad Michael Douglas and brother Dylan

The world is Carys' oyster, especially with her supportive family right behind her. The 22-year-old is passionate about fashion too, and could well go into modeling in the future.

She's previously featured in a number of fashion shoots alongside her mom, and back in 2019 she took part in a campaign for Fendi alongside Catherine. The pair traveled to Italy for the shoot, and spoke to HELLO! about the experience.

© Getty Carys is graduating from college this year

Carys said: "We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes."

Of their relationship, Catherine said: "We are very close – we talk about everything.” "It’s really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment," Carys added.

She concluded : "Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."