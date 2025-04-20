Cameron Mathison reflects on 'challenges' in emotional message to grown-up son 

Cameron Mathison has gone on a trip down memory lane and reflected on the past two plus decades, and in particular the last few years, in a personal message to his son Lucas.

The General Hospital star took to Instagram to share a number of photos of himself with Lucas taken from over the years, including some sweet childhood snapshots and more recent pictures. He also shared photos of Lucas helping to clear out the remains of their family home, that was destroyed in the LA wildfires in January.

Cameron did so to mark his oldest child's 22nd birthday, and wrote alongside them how proud he was of his firstborn, while referencing the "challenges" the family have faced over recent times, and the strength and resilience Lucas has shown.

Cameron Mathison with his son Lucas and ex-wife Vanessa

He wrote: "Home for spring break and 22 today — stepping into life with purpose, passion, and so much momentum. Couldn't be prouder of the man you’re becoming. Big big things ahead, and you're more than ready. Happy Birthday Lucas!!!!!"

He continued: "Your strength and resilience through the challenges these last several years is something you’ll have forever. So much to be grateful for @lucas.mathison I love you more than I can say."

© Instagram Cameron with Lucas when he was a baby

As well as the loss of their family home, these challenges have included Cameron and Lucas' mom Vanessa separating after 22 years. The couple decided to end their marriage in 2024, and announced the news in a joint Instagram post in July.

It read: "After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.

© Instagram The General Hospital star with his son - who turned 22 on April 20

"Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition."

The pair have remained on good terms and are still incredibly supportive of each other. Cameron even paid tribute to Vanessa on April 19 as she too marked her birthday.

Lucas clearing out the rubble where their family home once was

More recently in January, the family endured heartache when they lost their family home in the LA wildfires.

Cameron admitted that losing his family home in the LA wildfires was one of the "hardest things" he's ever experienced. This was because there were so many memories that his family had created in it.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Cameron with his ex-wife Vanessa

He told Access Hollywood: "Every little single thing that I've ever owned, every piece of evidence of my life and my kids' lives, was lost in that house.

"I am fluctuating. There's lots to learn from this, and lots to be grateful for. And also, thinking about thousands of others going through the same thing. But it has been more devastating than I actually thought it would be.

"It's been, oddly, one of the hardest things I've ever had to deal with. It's been a hard thing to express to people. They probably have an idea that it's difficult, but it's where I raised my kids, it's where my kids wanted to raise their kids."