Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge are known for their TV show featuring their 19th-century French home, the Chateau de la Motte Husson.

Dick's son, the dashing celebrity chef James Strawbridge, 39, has appeared in Strawbridge Over The Drawbridge, where he visited stately homes to cook for the lords and ladies of each manor. He lives in Cornwall with his wife Holly and their three young children.

Now, James has shared a shirtless photo of himself which has caused quite a stir with his Instagram followers, who think the cook is the double of his famous dad.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk 'emotional' final episode of Escape to the Chateau

In the snap, James appears without his top, tattoos on show and holding a cup of coffee in the sunshine as he closes his eyes.

He wrote: "Coffee naps - I swear by them. Perfect remedy for a Monday afternoon… drink a coffee then nap for 20mins. Gain the benefits of both caffeine and sleep - ready to rock n roll again."

Several of James' followers commented on his resemblance to his dad, Dick Strawbridge.

One said: "Great photo, looking very much like your dad," and another took a shine to the chef, telling him: "Ahh now there is a man's chest I could rest my head on for a nap!!"

A third enthused: "Loving the tats! Would you mind explaining the meaning behind them? I love hearing the stories behind them."

© Photo: Instagram James and his dad Dick Strawbridge

James is the son of Dick and his former wife, naturalist and gardener Brigit. He also has a sister named Charlotte.

Ina recent interview with HELLO!, James opened up to us about his similarities with his father, explaining: "I've got a better-groomed moustache and beard I'd like to say for the record. But yes, more and more as I get older.

"People find it quite amusing when they say 'Oh you look like your dad,' but I'd say that it's fairly normal. I'm getting those wrinkles, those laughter lines, where I tend to be in a pretty good mood."

He added: "In terms of the way I cook, I always used to rebel against him and say that I'm going to do more fine dining techniques and then he'd just do a real rustic slow-cooked family one pot meal and people would always gravitate towards that, so I wouldn't tell him this, but I have learned some of his cooking tricks now and they do work.

"It's all about values as well isn't it? Being happy with family, good food and simple things is enough, especially when there's so much stress going on."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are set to return to the UK next year for their upcoming theatre tour, Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty), which begins in October 2024, and they will be back in the UK in October this year for their upcoming book launch.

The exciting news comes amid a tumultuous time for the family, who were dropped by Channel 4 earlier this year.

The broadcaster, which aired their long-running reality series Escape to the Chateau, cut ties with the stars after an independent investigation was launched into Dick and Angel's conduct on the series.

Deadline reported that concerns were raised by Two Rivers Media, the production company behind the show, and said it would no longer work with the couple.