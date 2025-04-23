The real reason Christina Haack's teenage daughter doesn't feature in her family's photos anymore

Christina Haack knows to acquiesce to the demands of a teenager, even if it means having your daughter missing from family photos.

The HGTV star is a mom to daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, nine, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, five, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Recently, she enjoyed an Easter weekend getaway with her new boyfriend Christoher Larocca, her first husband and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, who gave insight as to why Taylor was missing from all of the family's vacation photos.

© Instagram The El Moussa-Haack bunch on vacation

After the trip, both Christina and Heather took to Instagram to share photos from it, both starting off with the same snap of them posing with their significant others.

More photos followed of the kids, including Heather and Tarek's son Tristan, enjoying some poolside downtime, a sweet selfie of Christina and Christopher, and a heartwarming snap of Tristan opening up his Easter presents.

However, neither post included a photo featuring Taylor, who has shied away from appearing on her family's social media in recent years.

© Instagram Christina and Heather shared photos of the boys

"Easter in the desert with the whole crew," Heather wrote in her caption, maintaining: "Yes, the whole crew!!"

She went on: "Feeling extra grateful for our big, blended, and chaotic family. From egg hunts to pool days, it was a full weekend that we know the kids will remember."

© Instagram Taylor doesn't like to appear in social media photos

Finally, seemingly anticipating questions from fans, she added at the end: "— and yes Tay is here too….she doesn't want to be pictured."

© Instagram Christina with her sons

The comments section under the post was instead flooded with praise for how they have handled their blended family, with one fan writing: "I so love how you all have become good friends! Blended families are great!" as others followed suit with: "Way to show the world how it should be done!! Bless you all!" and: "Beautiful how you all enjoy each other and have made life so easy for the kids!!" as well as: "Love the blended beautiful family celebrations together... this is what healthy looks like!"

It has been over a year now since Taylor first expressed a dislike for appearing in her mom's photos, and back in December 2023, Christina jokingly called out her daughter on Instagram Stories for her dislike of being on camera.

Sharing a video from a recent night out for the family, at one point she panned the camera to Taylor, who was hanging out with a friend. She then joked: "Proof that Taylor still exists," quoting her "no photos please" request and lamenting: "Teenagers…"