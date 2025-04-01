Christina Haack open to 'one more' husband as she teases wedding number 4

Christina Haack isn't letting three failed marriages put her off from walking down the aisle again.

The Flip Off star, 41, is now dating businessman, Chris Larocca after they debuted their relationship earlier this year following her July 2024 split from her third husband, Josh Hall.

Despite previously claiming she wanted "no more marriages", Christina appears to have had a change of heart and admitted she isn't opposed to "one more" husband.

© Instagram Christina is now dating Chris Larocca

Fourth wedding

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Christina teased that a fourth wedding could be in the cards when host, Jeff Lewis, grilled her about her several name changes.

"Christina, no one knows who you are because you keep changing your name. I promoted you yesterday, and no one knew who you were," Jeff joked.

"I kinda like it. I'm going to change it again," the HGTV star replied.

"I had to go, 'Christina El Moussa, Christina Hall.' And they were like, 'Oh, I know who she is. You can't keep changing your name," Jeff added.

© Instagram Christina with her new boyfriend Chris (C) and first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa (second R)

After another host advised, "No more husbands," Christina teased: "Okay, well… maybe one more."

A shocked Jeff replied: "Maybe one more? Are you serious?" before referencing her new beau: "I do like Chris a lot, I do."

© Getty Images Christina and her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead

Christina was married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016 – their divorce was finalized in January 2018, and they share two children, daughter Taylor, 14, and son Braydon, nine.

In December 2018, she wed British TV star Ant Anstead before filing for divorce in November 2020. They share son Hudson, five.

Third divorce

Christina met Josh in early 2021, and they tied the knot on October 6, 2021, a month after they announced their engagement.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Christina and Josh were married for almost 3 years

Christina and Josh filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA, in July 2024. While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents.

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Christina and Josh's divorce has since turned nasty, with the pair using social media to take blows at each other over.

© Instagram Christina and Josh's divorce has turned nasty

One argument stemmed from Christina's latest show, The Flip Off, which was originally supposed to pit Christina and Josh against her first ex-husband Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

Following Christina and Josh's split, he was axed from the series but still featured in the two-hour premiere in January.

"TFW when you can't get enough ratings with celebrity designers so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @HGTV, you've changed," he wrote on his Instagram Story after a teaser included a tense argument between him and Christina.

But Christina soon hit back and reshared Josh's post on her Stories, adding: "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at @HGTV told you to be rude to me. That was all natural."