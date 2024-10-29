Christina Hall's daughter Taylor spends time away from famous parents for special trip

Christina Hall isn't the only one in her family who recently got to enjoy a special trip away from home.

The Christina on the Coast host recently returned to her home base of Orange County, California, following a long-awaited, bucket list trip to Paris, all the while her eldest daughter Taylor has been enjoying a trip to Washington D.C., presumably the week-long trip many schools host for eighth grade students.

In addition to Taylor, 14, the HGTV star is also a mom to son Brayden, eight, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, plus son Hudson, four, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, took to Instagram this week and shared a sweet family update, noting that they too had just come back from a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

The former Flip or Flop star first shared a photo of him posing with his sons Brayden and Tristan, who is a year old, followed by another one of the three walking the family dog, and a last snap of Heather walking hand-in-hand with little Tristan.

"Back from Cabo and we're in full family mode," Tarek wrote in his caption, adding: "With Tay gone to DC, it was just the wife and boys this busy weekend."

He went on: "We got to cheer on Brayden's soccer team and the Dodgers in the World Series. Heather snuck off to a baby shower so I had a boys day with Bray and Tristan and then we all went to Bray's trunk-or-treat."

"We are excited for Halloween Thursday," he added, before teasing: "Any guesses what Heather's making me dress up as this year??"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Nothing better than full family mode," alongside a red heart emoji, as others followed suit with: "Such a beautiful family," and: "You guys are sooo soooo cute!!!" as well as: "Cute pictures … Have fun!"

In a recent post commemorating their wedding anniversary, Heather reflected: "We've grown together, and built and experienced moments together. There is so much more to learn about each other & room for growth as we continue to build a life together."

"A few weeks ago I told Tarek this: today I have everything I've always wanted, I'm a wife & a mama. I feel a purpose I never felt when I was younger, I have this sense of calm even though our life is chaos most days."

She concluded: "Together, we've grown into healthy versions of ourselves — mentally, emotionally, as partners and individuals. I'm so proud of how we lift each other. Our love is beautiful, we are truly best friends. We definitely spend too much time together though, but we have fun."