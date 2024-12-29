Christina Hall reveals adorable way son Brayden supported her through first Christmas since divorce filing

Christina Haack's son Brayden is making sure she's still getting taken out on date nights, especially during bittersweet times.

The Christina on the Coast host is currently facing her first Christmas since filing for divorce from Josh Hall, from whom she split in the summer after almost three years of marriage.

In addition to Brayden, who is eight-years-old, the HGTV star also shares daughter Taylor, 14, with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, four, with second husband Ant Anstead.

In the days after Christmas and before New Year's Eve, Christina took to Instagram and shared how Brayden requested they go out on a mother-son date night.

She first shared a photo to her Stories in which she is posing with Brayden with their arms around each other in her backyard, smiling ear-to-ear wearing a black mini dress with tights and heeled boots.

"When he asks to take you to dinner," she wrote alongside a crying and red heart emoji, and next shared another snap of Brayden enjoying dinner out, and wrote: "And orders all the best…"

© Instagram Brayden wanted to take his mom out

The next day, she also shared a photo of little Hudson playing chess, and added to the Story: "Real [kings] play chess, not checkers," with a winky face, and: "All about the long game."

Prior to Christina's first Christmas season since the split, her ex Tarek's wife Heather Rae El Moussa, with whom Christina is filming their new show The Flip Off, opened up to Us Weekly about her and Tarek's family plans, which include Christina and the kids.

© Instagram The two enjoyed a mother-son date night

"We usually have [Tarek and Christina's kids on] Christmas day. She has them [on] Christmas Eve, but [this year] I think we're gonna spend Christmas Eve together," she shared, noting it was "one of the first times" they have done so. Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2018, while Tarek and Heather married in 2021, and share son Tristan, who is almost two years old.

© Instagram The doting mom also shared a sweet photo of Hudson

They are a month away from premiering their new show, The Flip Off, which was originally meant to include Josh, and the original premise focused on the two couples going head-to-head to see who could best "flip" a house.

© Instagram Christina with her mini-me daughter Taylor

Josh has since exited the show, and Christina recently said it was a relief. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the unraveling of her relationship with Josh and having to work with him towards the end of it, she first shared: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

She added: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."