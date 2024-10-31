Ryan Reynolds takes his four kids with Blake Lively on special trip — star notes one downside in poignant message

Ryan Reynolds is looking back with fond memories on his recent trip with New Orleans not long after his 48th birthday with Blake Lively and their four children.

Ryan and Blake, 37, share kids James, nine, Inez, eight, Betty, five, and one-year-old baby Olin, and took them to see best friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show once again.

While the family-of-six has seen the pop icon on stage multiple times this tour so far, this latest experience proved to be quite an emotional and impactful one on the Deadpool & Wolverine star.

The actor shared several photos from their trip on social media, which included singing along to her in the crowd, cozying up to Blake, who wore several friendship bracelets in her friend's honor, and then showing off his own Eras fit.

"When I'm 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside and into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I'll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans," he wistfully captioned his lengthy tribute to Taylor.

© Instagram Ryan and Blake took their kids to see Taylor Swift perform in New Orleans

"Not just because it's one of the best things I've seen/heard/felt. And not only because you see the staggering and positive economic impact this tour has on small businesses all over NOLA — a town that's been thru so much for so long."

He continued: "The main reason I'll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways. And in 2024, (where that feeling is scarce as hell) it's a special and incredibly rare thing."

© Instagram "The main reason I'll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways."

Ryan emphasized that while he'd been to New Orleans several times before, this particular experience felt markedly different. "I've shot movies in New Orleans most of my career. It's a special place on a normal day — but this weekend, felt like Super Bowl or Mardi Gras had a baby with music."

Adding to his sweet words about his friend, he penned: "I don't understand the unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline @taylorswift generates to create an experience like this because I'm not a scientist. It's an athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon. It's gigantic but intimate."

© Getty Images The Eras Tour is currently the highest grossing concert tour of all time

The one downside he noted? That Taylor herself can't experience the way the tour has impacted her fans and attendees. "The only bummer is she can't be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels."

In what his followers deemed to be a nod to the exorbitant ticket prices and record-breaking (often debilitating) demand, he concluded with: "To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn't physically possible and even if it were, you can't just get tickets last minute."

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona and will continue until December 8, 2024, concluding in Ryan's native Vancouver, Canada after 149 shows and nearly $2 billion in grosses, having already become the highest grossing concert tour of all time, and pushing the "Fortnight" singer to billionaire status as well.