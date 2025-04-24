Richard Gere's wife Alejandra planning major family move months after relocating to Spain

Richard Gere and his family have been enjoying life in Spain for the last several months – but according to his wife, Alejandra Silva, they won't be there forever.

The actor's wife revealed that another big move is on the cards, and they will eventually move back to the States because she already misses living in America.

The couple sold their sprawling $11 million estate in New Canaan, Connecticut, and have made a home for themselves in Madrid alongside their sons Alexander, six, and James, four.

But their new home isn't a permanent one as the 42-year-old revealed they are not planning on living in Spain forever, despite now being closer to her family.

"For a few years and then come back [to the US]. But we're always coming back," she told the Daily Mail at the City Harvest Gala in New York when asked if they planned to live in Spain forever.

"We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here," she added.

"I'm with my family... You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So, we come back and forth."

One person who will be happy when they move back to the US is Richard's son Homer, whom he shares with his second wife, Carey Lowell.

"I've been told they're going to move back within the next few years, so hopefully that's the case because I miss them here," the 25-year-old told the publication at the same event.

Spanish adventure

He revealed the family's plans to move last April during an interview with Vanity Fair Spain. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture," he said.

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

The legendary actor, who has spent most of his life in the United States, said he looked forward to immersing himself in Spanish culture.

"I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," he enthused. "Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."

Reports suggest Richard acquired a €11 million mansion in the La Moraleja region, which is a beautiful residential area.

The three-storey property boasts 1,000 square meters of space, a luxury heated pool, and a wine cellar.

Richard and Alejandra married in 2018 at his glorious estate in New York, after the family friends reconnected in 2014.

"Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other," she told Hola! in 2015. "I'm not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there's such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear."

Sharing their wedding photos with HELLO!, Alejandra said at the time: "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale. Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world."