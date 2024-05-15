Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip host Natasha Raskin-Sharp welcomed her first baby in January this year with her TV producer husband Joe Sharp.

The couple were over the moon to become parents to their little girl named Jean, with Natasha breaking the exciting news on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of their newborn's tiny fingers wrapped around her mum's hand.

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," she told her fans.

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"

See the cutest photos of baby Jean below…

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Baby joy Natasha shared this happy snap on 1 February, telling fans: "The look of love…is not on tonight’s @bbcradioscot playlist, but I’m very much looking forward to going back on-air at 10pm. Join me then (or catch up later) via @bbcsounds."



Mummy multitasking Natasha was straight into parent multitasking in this cute picture. "Finishing off my notes for tonight’s show on @bbcradioscot - baby sling is a game changer!" she wrote on her Instagram page.



Baby and Bonnie "Baby, Bonnie & bags…under my eyes!" said Natasha beside this sweet photo. She added: "But off to @bbcradioscot I go to play a mixed bunch of tracks from the 50s onwards. Join me from 10pm via @bbcsounds. Or if - like me - you need some sleep…catch up on the app any time after midnight."



© Instagram Mum and daughter cuddles We loved this snap of Natasha and Jean enjoying a mother-daughter moment. The doting mum-of-one said: "This little chicken thinks you should join me on @bbcradioscot at 10pm, via @bbcsounds. Wise beyond her weeks!"



© Instagram Nine weeks of Jean Natasha gave us an update into her family life in mid-March, revealing: "9 weeks in already…starting to feel human again!" She added: "And Thursday nights at @bbcradioscot are starting to feel less, shall we say…wild? Not a nursery rhyme in sight on tonight’s playlist — check it out from 10pm on @bbcsounds."



© Instagram Cool babes Natasha gave us the best glimpse yet of her baby girl when she shared this adorable black and white photo on social media.

© Instagram A mother's love Awe what an adorable moment! Natasha penned: "New ‘profile’ pic… Absolutely obsessed with baby Jean…can you tell?! She’s diggin’ the music on this week’s playlist."



© Instagram Cutest cardigan In May, Natasha showed off Jean's sweet knitted cardigan, given to her by Bargain Hunt contestants. She penned: "Bargain Hunt Baby (and Grandma)! Big, big thanks to contestants Nancy & Ellen for this wonderful gift…it’s too sweet."



Sun's out We love this snap! Mum and daughter looked super cool together as they posed for a selfie.

