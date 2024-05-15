Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bargain Hunt's Natasha Raskin-Sharp's ultra-cute photos of adorable baby girl Jean
10 ultra-cute photos of Natasha Raskin-Sharp's adorable baby girl Jean

The TV presenter welcomed her first child after Christmas with her husband Joe Sharp

Sophie Hamilton
Parenting Editor
2 minutes ago
Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip host Natasha Raskin-Sharp welcomed her first baby in January this year with her TV producer husband Joe Sharp.

The couple were over the moon to become parents to their little girl named Jean, with Natasha breaking the exciting news on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of their newborn's tiny fingers wrapped around her mum's hand.

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," she told her fans.

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"

See the cutest photos of baby Jean below…

Natasha Raskin Sharp with her baby girl, Jean© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram

Baby joy

Natasha shared this happy snap on 1 February, telling fans: "The look of love…is not on tonight’s @bbcradioscot playlist, but I’m very much looking forward to going back on-air at 10pm. Join me then (or catch up later) via @bbcsounds."

Natasha Raskin Sharp with her baby in a sling

Mummy multitasking

Natasha was straight into parent multitasking in this cute picture.

"Finishing off my notes for tonight’s show on @bbcradioscot - baby sling is a game changer!" she wrote on her Instagram page.

Natasha smiles as she holds baby Jean and strokes her dog

Baby and Bonnie

"Baby, Bonnie & bags…under my eyes!" said Natasha beside this sweet photo.

She added: "But off to @bbcradioscot I go to play a mixed bunch of tracks from the 50s onwards. Join me from 10pm via @bbcsounds. Or if - like me - you need some sleep…catch up on the app any time after midnight."

Natasha Raskin Sharp with her daughter Jean© Instagram

Mum and daughter cuddles

We loved this snap of Natasha and Jean enjoying a mother-daughter moment.

The doting mum-of-one said: "This little chicken thinks you should join me on @bbcradioscot at 10pm, via @bbcsounds. Wise beyond her weeks!"

Natasha Raskin Sharp's kitchen© Instagram

Nine weeks of Jean

Natasha gave us an update into her family life in mid-March, revealing: "9 weeks in already…starting to feel human again!"

She added: "And Thursday nights at @bbcradioscot are starting to feel less, shall we say…wild? Not a nursery rhyme in sight on tonight’s playlist — check it out from 10pm on @bbcsounds."

Natasha Raskin Sharp with her baby in the kitchen© Instagram

Cool babes

Natasha gave us the best glimpse yet of her baby girl when she shared this adorable black and white photo on social media.

Natasha shared this photo of her living room© Instagram

A mother's love

Awe what an adorable moment!

Natasha penned: "New ‘profile’ pic… Absolutely obsessed with baby Jean…can you tell?! She’s diggin’ the music on this week’s playlist."

Natasha Raskin Sharp's baby girl Jean© Instagram

Cutest cardigan

In May, Natasha showed off Jean's sweet knitted cardigan, given to her by Bargain Hunt contestants.

She penned: "Bargain Hunt Baby (and Grandma)! Big, big thanks to contestants Nancy & Ellen for this wonderful gift…it’s too sweet."

Natasha Raskin Sharp and baby Jean

Sun's out

We love this snap! Mum and daughter looked super cool together as they posed for a selfie. 


