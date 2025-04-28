Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia sports super-long chestnut hair in rare pictures
Subscribe
Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia sports super-long chestnut hair in rare pictures
woman on talk show in red floral top © Shutterstock

Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia sports super-long chestnut hair in rare pictures

The Loose Women star shares Patricia and Freddie with her husband Frank 

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Loose Women star Christine Lampard delighted fans on Sunday when she shared new photos of her two rarely-seen children, Patricia and Freddie.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star uploaded an array of snapshots and short video clips documenting her family's visit to Longleat safari park in Wiltshire.

Christine, 46, added numerous shots, including snippets of her little ones getting up close and personal with a plethora of furry creatures. In one sweet picture, Patricia looked adorable sporting super-long brunette curls as she admired a cluster of towering giraffes.

mother with children at safari© Instagram
The Loose Women star was joined by her two children Freddie and Patricia

Freddie, meanwhile, looked so sweet dressed in a navy jacket, coffee-hued joggers and funky trainers. Although his face was hidden from view, Christine included snippets of his chestnut locks.

young girl with long brunette curls© Instagram
Christine's daughter Patricia sported super-long curls

Elsewhere, Christine uploaded a photo that showed the sibling duo feeding a deer, as well as a picture of the pair gazing at a ring-tailed lemur.

"A beautiful sunny afternoon at @longleatofficial thank you Richard for being the best tour guide," Christine penned in her caption.

frank and christine lampard at sports gives back awards© Getty Images
Christine and Frank Lampard share two children together

The mother-of-two's fans and friends instantly flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One wrote: "Gorgeous day - one to remember I bet!" while a second noted: "Lovely," and a third chimed in: "Looks brilliant."

TV star Christine shares Patricia and Freddie with her husband, Frank. The pair, who wed in 2015, welcomed their two children in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

christine lampard frank lampard daughters with obe © Getty Images
The Loose Women presenter is a stepmother to Frank's two daughters Isla and Luna

Beyond this, former footballer Frank is also a proud dad to teenage daughters Isla and Luna from a previous relationship.

Christine's blended family

While Christine tends to keep her loved ones out of the spotlight, she has occasionally opened up about her blended family dynamic and her role as a stepmother to Frank's two teenage daughters.

During an interview with Fabulous magazine, the broadcaster said of her two little ones: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Frank and Christine attending an after party © Getty Images
Frank and Christine tied the knot in 2015

She went on to say: "Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

Meanwhile, during a chat with The Sun, she shared: "We are in such a different place now. For me, it was all about being their friend and being there when they needed you to be there. That was it."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Christine and Frank Lampard's family life

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More