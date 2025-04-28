Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia sports super-long chestnut hair in rare pictures

Loose Women star Christine Lampard delighted fans on Sunday when she shared new photos of her two rarely-seen children, Patricia and Freddie.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star uploaded an array of snapshots and short video clips documenting her family's visit to Longleat safari park in Wiltshire.

Christine, 46, added numerous shots, including snippets of her little ones getting up close and personal with a plethora of furry creatures. In one sweet picture, Patricia looked adorable sporting super-long brunette curls as she admired a cluster of towering giraffes.

© Instagram The Loose Women star was joined by her two children Freddie and Patricia

Freddie, meanwhile, looked so sweet dressed in a navy jacket, coffee-hued joggers and funky trainers. Although his face was hidden from view, Christine included snippets of his chestnut locks.

© Instagram Christine's daughter Patricia sported super-long curls

Elsewhere, Christine uploaded a photo that showed the sibling duo feeding a deer, as well as a picture of the pair gazing at a ring-tailed lemur.

"A beautiful sunny afternoon at @longleatofficial thank you Richard for being the best tour guide," Christine penned in her caption.

© Getty Images Christine and Frank Lampard share two children together

The mother-of-two's fans and friends instantly flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One wrote: "Gorgeous day - one to remember I bet!" while a second noted: "Lovely," and a third chimed in: "Looks brilliant."

TV star Christine shares Patricia and Freddie with her husband, Frank. The pair, who wed in 2015, welcomed their two children in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

© Getty Images The Loose Women presenter is a stepmother to Frank's two daughters Isla and Luna

Beyond this, former footballer Frank is also a proud dad to teenage daughters Isla and Luna from a previous relationship.

Christine's blended family

While Christine tends to keep her loved ones out of the spotlight, she has occasionally opened up about her blended family dynamic and her role as a stepmother to Frank's two teenage daughters.

During an interview with Fabulous magazine, the broadcaster said of her two little ones: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

© Getty Images Frank and Christine tied the knot in 2015

She went on to say: "Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

Meanwhile, during a chat with The Sun, she shared: "We are in such a different place now. For me, it was all about being their friend and being there when they needed you to be there. That was it."