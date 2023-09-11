Christine Lampard reveals tears over daughter's Patricia big change

The Loose Women panellist has revealed that her daughter with Frank Lampard, Patricia, has started school

Christine Lampard has revealed the big change her family has undergone following the summer holidays – and has confessed there have been many tears along the way.

The Loose Women panellist, who shares two children with former footballer Frank Lampard, has opened up about their eldest daughter, Patricia, four, starting school and explained why she is "not wildly excited" about the big milestone.

© Instagram Christine shared a sweet photo of Patricia following their summer holidays in New York

"I've had a lovely summer, but my little girl just started school. I'm not wildly excited about it, though we're trying to make her excited," she told Fabulous magazine over the weekend.

The 44-year-old went on to explain that she really misses her daughter whilst she is at school, having spent most of the past four years together.

© Photo: Instagram Christine shares two children with Frank, Patricia and Freddie

Whilst Christine is incredibly busy with her presenting job, she admitted that Patricia was only enrolled at nursery for two mornings a week.

"She's still just a wee baby in my head, and then suddenly you're packing them off and I'm that mum crying at the school gates!" she added.

© Photo: Instagram Christine has revealed in the past that Patricia takes horse-riding lessons

There have been many more changes in the Lampard household this year, including Frank's eldest daughter, Luna, which he shares with ex Ellen Rivas, turning 18 years old.

Luna was only four years old when Christine and Frank got together, and the duo have grown incredibly close over the years.

Talking about the milestone to Fabulous, she remarked: "As she got older, I would always jokingly say: 'I can't wait until you are 18 – I will take you out for drinks, I can be your wing woman...' And now it's here! I can't believe it.

© Instagram Christine shared a sweet photo of Luna to mark her 18th birthday

"She's going to university and she's just been away on holiday on her own."

Marking Luna's big day on Instagram, where Christine often delights fans with family photos, the presenter shares a photo of the teenager when she was younger, and wrote: "And just like that….you're 18!! Happy Birthday Luna."