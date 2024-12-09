Christine Lampard delights with new picture of rarely-seen son Freddie

Christine Lampard delighted fans on Monday when she shared a photo of her rarely-seen son Freddie getting into the festive spirit.

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a snapshot of her little one admiring an impressive row of gingerbread houses aglow with amber light.

© Instagram Christine's son Freddie looked so sweet as he embraced the frestive season

The Christmas-themed display featured whimsical icing and a railway track topped with Santa.

Freddie, three, looked adorable dressed in a caramel jumper and a blue T-shirt. While his face was hidden from view, Christine, 45, perfectly captured her tot's spiraling curls.

© Instagram Christine shares Patricia and Freddie with her husband Frank Lampard

Elsewhere, the Loose Women star included a snapshot of a giant gingerbread man adorned with colourful sweets and hundreds and thousands.

In her caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "Obsessed with gingerbread!!!"

Christine's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with sweet messages. One wrote: "This is fantastic!!" while a second penned: "So beautiful" and a third chimed in: "Has to be the best part of Christmas."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

The TV presenter shares Freddie and daughter Patricia with her husband Frank. The Dancing on Ice star and the former football player tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed Patricia and Freddie in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

Christine is also a doting stepmother to Frank's two daughters Isla, 17, and Luna, 19, from his past relationship with Elen Rivas.

© Getty Images Christine Lampard met Frank's daughters when they were both aged under 5

Although the presenter tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares wholesome insights. During a previous interview with Fabulous magazine, the star discussed being step-mum to Luna and Isla, saying: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Christine and Frank Lampard's family life

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

She went on to say: "Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

Loved-up couple Christine and Frank are raising their family in a stunning property complete with chic monochrome interiors, a state-of-the-art kitchen and a sprawling garden decked out with a patio area and a pristine lawn.

While London is their main place of residence, it's thought they also have another property in Liverpool which they purchased when Frank became manager of Premier League club, Everton.