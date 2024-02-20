Here's what Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama responded to backlash over appearance in latest swimsuit photo

With Kourtney Kardashian as a stepmom and the whole of the Kardashians as her extended family, Alabama Barker knows a thing or two about putting up with online backlash.

The social media personality, 18, recently clapped back at online trolls over comments over her appearance, after her latest photo sparked rumors about what cosmetic work she has had done.

Alabama is Travis Barker's youngest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, in addition to his first born Landon Barker, 20. The Blink-182 drummer, who recently welcomed baby Rocky 13 with the Lemme founder, is also a stepdad to her kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Over the weekend, Alabama took to Instagram and shared a round of bikini photos, in which she is wearing a v-neck mesh cover up with red, black, yellow and green stripes, layered over a yellow and green bikini and paired with black Hermès Oran sandals.

She also included photos from her day spent out on a boat with friends, and captioned the post with: "Does she know you call?"

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with their compliments, however Alabama also took note of some messages criticizing her appearance.

"This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery at a very young age," one wrote, adding: "I hope she doesn't overdo it! She looks good now!"

Alabama promptly squashed any speculation about surgery that the comment might ignite, and gracefully replied: "I really appreciate the love!" maintaining: "I'm natural, besides my lips."

She ultimately emphasized: "Accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful," as some of her fans came to her defense.

Alabama has previously been candid about work she has gotten done, and last year, when asked during an Instagram Q&A what her experience with lip fillers was, she said: "@skinsandneedles_ is the best in LA! Hands down," noting: "Her technique is very precise & she's so sweet!"

She also opened up at the time about how she puts up with facing online criticism, candidly admitting: "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's easy and to keep pushing… It gets very challenging especially when they don't know you. I feel very misunderstood!"

"People are going to hate regardless," she continued, before stating: "You need to not feed into it, you won't benefit from it! Keep your peace protected. Don't entertain what people say about you, if you know yourself & your morals and your intentions, nothing else matters."

