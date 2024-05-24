Heidi Klum's model daughter Leni she shares with Seal is her double – best photos

Heidi Klum is happily married to Tom Kaulitz, but she often asks her lookalike daughter Leni to be her date at red carpet events.

The model, 50, shares her daughter with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but Leni was adopted by Heidi's ex-husband Seal.

© Jon Kopaloff Heidi Klum and her ex-husband Seal co-parent their four children

Flavio previously explained to Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense that he adopt her because a child needs to grow up in a family."

Leni continues to have a close relationship with her stepfather Seal and her mother following their split in 2012. Heidi has often proven herself to be a protective mother, making sure Leni didn't follow in her footsteps and enter the modelling world until she was 16. Following her debut on Vogue Germany, the 20-year-old has since appeared in major fashion campaigns for lingerie brand Intismissi.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Heidi Klum and daughter Leni stun in latest lingerie campaign

Victoria's Secret Angel Heidi explained to Glamour that although she loves attending events with her daughter, negative comments about her kids affect her mood. She said: "I help her choose outfits for events. She usually chooses the outfit I advised her against [laughs].

"I made it clear to her from the start that, as my daughter, she would be a target for the public. Many people will think she's cute, others will think she's stupid. Just because she's my daughter. People who don't like me might automatically not like her either. She must have a thick skin, but my children have that."

See Heidi and Leni's twinning mother-daughter moments…

1/ 8 © Getty Faux leather ladies They may have slightly different fashion sense, but Heidi and Leni always seem to coordinate their outfits to some degree. In 2022, they stepped out in black faux leather looks, with Heidi rocking a strapless figure-hugging dress with a cut-out bodice and her daughter choosing an edgy strapless gown with a belted waist, a leopard print skirt and matching gloves.

2/ 8 © Photopix Tumbling hair The pair were spotted looking relaxed in Venice with twinning hairstyles. They both left their blonde locks loose in soft waves that fell past their shoulders. Heidi added a patchwork outfit while Leni embraced the glam pyjama trend in a white satin coord.

3/ 8 © Getty Monochrome moment The duo proved you can't go wrong with a monochromatic ensemble. Heidi wore a plunging shirt tied at the waist with a black skirt and an ivory jacket draped over her arms – much like the one Leni rocked with her mini skirt and white boots.

4/ 8 © Daniele Venturelli Golden girls The blonde bombshell models quite literally sparkled for an event in Capri in 2021. Heidi's one-shoulder silver gown with a leg split perfectly complemented Leni's strapless bronze frock.

5/ 8 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Strike a pose No stranger to posing in front of the cameras, Heidi and Leni pulled the same face at the amfAR Gala Cannes in 2024. Both had their eyes closed and their mouths open, perhaps singing, as they showcased their high cheekbones and sharp jaws.

6/ 8 © Dave Benett/amfAR Fabulous in feathers Heidi and Leni stepped out in feathers galore for a Cannes Film Festival after-party in 2024. The 20-year-old modelled a statement pink mini dress as she posed next to her glamorous mother, who wore a midi dress made up of white feathers. Leni may have dyed her hair darker recently, but the pair's cat eye makeup still proves the uncanny family resemblance.

7/ 8 © picture alliance Sheer frocks The pair aren't afraid to choose daring outfits, as proven by their sheer, underwear-baring dresses on the Intimissimi red carpet. They were spotted sharing a private joke – how similar were their wide smiles?

8/ 8 © Gotham Street style Even a laid-back outing in New York is an opportunity to have a twinning moment! The mother-daughter duo both wore sunglasses and casual all-black outfits.

RELATED: Meet Bruce Springsteen's three kids — including his Olympian daughter and firefighting son